Hyderabad: Elderly man attacked by stray dog while out on a walk

B Prakash, a resident of Mahendra Hills in the city, was attacked by a stray dog while he was on his way home from his evening walk on Monday, June 5.

In a stray dog attack, a 71-year-old man, B Prakash, was injured in Mahendra Hills area, in Secunderabad Cantonment Board district in Hyderabad. The incident reportedly happened on Monday, June 5 while the retired nuclear scientist was out for his regular evening walk. After being administered anti-Rabivax and Rabishield injections at KIMS Hospital in Secunderabad, he was later released.

“I tried to get the dog off of me, but it was aggressive, and attacked me again. I fell on the road, leading to bleeding near my eyes,” Prakash told The Hindu.

Several canine attacks have been reported in the past few days in the city. On Sunday, June 4, a stray dog attacked a 10-year-old boy while he was playing outside his home in the Suraram area of Medchal in the city. According to the visuals of the attack captured on CCTV, the boy was seen freeing himself and running back into his home.

The boy, identified as Sai Charit, was bleeding after being bitten by the dog on his right arm. He was taken to hospital and has been administered necessary anti-rabies treatment., said officials and added that the dog had already been neutered.

On May 21, a delivery agent in Hyderabad suffered critical injuries after falling from the third floor of an apartment building while allegedly attempting to save himself from the customer's dog. According to the police, the dog began to bark from within the partially open door when the delivery agent named Illyas went to deliver a mattress. Illyas jumped over the parapet wall to protect himself as the Doberman charged at him. Police told the media that Illyas, who was injured and had suffered fractures, is now out of danger.

