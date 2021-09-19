Hyderabad doctor charred to death after car catches on fire on ORR

The Shamshabad police said the technical report on the cause of the fire is yet to be submitted.

A 39-year-old doctor in Hyderabad was charred to death after his car caught on fire on the Nehru Outer Ring Road (ORR) at around 8 pm on Saturday, September 18. Police identified the deceased as an orthopaedic doctor named Sudheer, who worked at a branch of Yashoda Hospital in the city. The Honda Amaze that he was driving caught fire when he was around five kilometres from Shamshabad, as the car reached Pedda Golconda Exit 17, near the 135 km board on ORR, according to reports.

Shamshabad police said that while the technical report on the cause of the fire is yet to be submitted, it is believed to have been caused by a short circuit. Sudheer was alone in his car when the incident occurred, and was charred to death while trapped inside the vehicle, police said.

Earlier in April, two persons were charred to death when a moving container truck caught on fire on the ORR, near the Telangana State Police Academy at Himayat Sagar, after it hit another vehicle from the rear. The driver and cleaner who were inside the truck died, despite efforts by passersby to rescue them by breaking the windows. In January, a car caught on fire as it was being filled with fuel at a petrol bunk in Hyderabadâ€™s Shaikpet. No casualties were reported, as the driver had stepped out of the car at the time.

Two years ago, five members of a family were killed when their car hit a divider and caught on fire, on the national highway connecting Bengaluru and Tirupati. Police said that the car seemed to have been driven at high speed, causing it to slide against the divider, and the resulting friction causing sparks and fire. In June this year, a moving car in Chennai suddenly caught on fire on the Koyambedu flyover. The driver managed to jump out in time, but a passenger died in the fire.

Watch visuals of car that caught fire on Hyderabad ORR: