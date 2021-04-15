Two persons charred to death as truck catches fire in ORR in Hyderabad

The driver and cleaner of the truck were charred to death as the flames engulfed the cabin of the vehicle leaving no space for them to escape, say police.

news Accident

Two persons were charred to death after a moving container truck caught fire on the Outer Ring Road (ORR) at Hyderabad outskirts. The accident took place in the early hours of the morning on Thursday.

Police said the fire engulfed the container truck after it hit another vehicle from rear. The accident occurred near Telangana State Police Academy at Himayat Sagar.

A police officer said the driver and cleaner were charred to death as the flames engulfed the cabin, leaving no space for them to escape. The deceased were identified as driver Suraj and cleaner Murtunjaya. Their charred remains were shifted for autopsy.

Some passersby tried to save the driver and cleaner by breaking the windowpanes of the cabin but were not successful.

The entire vehicle was gutted before a fire tender could be rushed to the scene to douse the fire.

The accident led to a traffic jam on the busy ORR during the morning hours. Police personnel from Rajendra Nagar police station rushed to the spot to clear the jam.

The truck carrying a load of seafood products from Narsapur in Andhra Pradesh and heading towards Gachibowli when it rammed into another vehicle ahead of it. The vehicle was on its way to Mumbai.

In another incident reported on April 11, a family of three was killed at Gadwal district when the car they were travelling in crashed into another four-wheeler travelling in the opposite direction. The deceased were identified as Murali Mohan (45), his wife Sujatha (40) and their daughter Neha (13), their younger son Teja Reddy survived the crash but suffered grievous injuries.

The accident took place at Dharmavaram in Gadwal when the family was heading to Andhra Pradeshâ€™s Pulivendula.