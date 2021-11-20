Hyderabad cops nab man who robbed and attacked actor Shalu Chaurasia

The Hyderabad police have arrested a film industry worker, accused of attacking Tollywood actor Shalu Chaurasiya last Sunday, on November 14. The man was identified as Kommu Babu, a worker on movie sets residing in the Indira Nagar area in the city's Banjara Hills, Hyderabad Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar told the media on Saturday, November 20.

The 21-year-old is a native of Mahabubnagar district of Telangana, and was also found to be involved in a few cases in the past and had even served a jail sentence in one case, the police said. Kommu Babu had moved to Hyderabad three years ago and works on the sets of films, which provides him with employment for about 10 days a month. They also said that they recovered Shaluâ€™s iPhone, which he had snatched after attacking her at KBR Park in Banjara Hills on November 14.

The police found that the accused was previously involved in snatching, and is also known to assault his victims before trying to rob them. "We are interrogating him further," the Commissioner said. He further said that no CCTV footage was available from the area where the incident occured, and the police had to physically check over 80 known offenders before nabbing Kommu Babu. The accused has been handed over to the Station House Officer of the Banjara Hills police station for further action, the Commissioner said.

Shalu was attacked near KBR Park in Hyderabadâ€™s Banjara Hills while she was taking a stroll at around 8.30 pm. She had told the police that the attacker punched her and tried to hit her with a rock, after she refused to hand over her valuables. The police said that Kommu Babu had punced on her from the back, catching her off-guard. He then snatched her phone and escaped, she said.

With IANS inputs

