Actor Shalu Chaurasia mugged in Hyderabad’s KBR Park, case filed

Responding to the complaint by the actor, the Banjara Hills police have registered a case and launched an investigation.

news Crime

Actor Shalu Chaurasia was injured in an attack by an unidentified person near KBR Park in the Banjara Hills area on Sunday, November 14, night. The young actor was attacked and her mobile phone snatched away when she was taking a stroll around 8.30 pm. The actor complained to the police that a man first asked her to hand over her money and valuables. When she resisted, he punched her on her face and also tried to attack her with a rock. The assailant snatched her mobile phone and escaped. She sustained injuries on her head and near her eye and was taken to a private hospital.

Responding to the complaint by the actor, the Banjara Hills police have registered a case and launched an investigation. They were scanning footage from CCTV cameras in the area to identify the attacker. Mohammed Hafiz, Detective Inspector at Banjara Hills police station told TNM that the incident took place around 8.30 pm when the actor was walking inside KBR park. “According to the complaint, a man snatched her cell phone, attacked her and escaped. We got the information around 11:30 last night. A case has been registered under Section 392 of the Indian Penal Code (robbery) and an investigation is underway. CCTV cameras inside KBR weren't functioning and that has become an issue in the investigation,” he said.

The sprawling KBR Park is frequented by celebrities, businessmen and political leaders for morning or evening walks. Incidents of chain snatching were reported around the park in the past.

In 2014, a man had opened fire at Aurobindo Pharma executive K Nityananda Reddy with an AK-47 when the latter was sitting in his car after a morning walk. Fortunately for Reddy, he escaped unhurt. The police had later arrested a former policeman posted with the anti-Maoist force Greyhounds, who confessed to stealing a rifle and carrying out the attack for extortion.

With IANS inputs