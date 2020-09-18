Hyderabad: Body of 12-yr-old girl who went cycling found in a lake

In a CCTV footage obtained, the girl was last seen cycling near her house on Thursday evening in Neredmet.

news Missing person

In a tragic story from Hyderabad, the body of a 12-year-old girl who was missing since Thursday evening was found hours after rescue operations began. The body was found in a lake around 2 kms away from the drain from where her cycle was found. The young girl’s parents who had been desperately searching for their missing daughter have been inconsolable ever since the body was fished out of the lake.

Despite being informed that she is no more, the girl’s disturbed mother could be heard requesting the police to do something to revive her. Abhijit Kapuria, the father of the girl, could be seen placing his hand on his daughter’s chest, while silently praying to hear her heart beat.

The girl, now identified as Sumedha Kapuria, was last seen cycling outside her house at Kakatiya Nagar in Neredmet, a residential area in Hyderabad. Sumedha was a Class 5 student studying in Kairali Public School. Hours after she went missing on Thursday, her parents approached the Neredmet police, who registered a missing person case and immediately began an investigation.



Though it is believed that the girl may have fallen into the drain where her cycle was found, addressing the media, Sukanya Kapuria, mother of the young girl said, “We don’t think she fell into the drain. She is a careful girl. They have to investigate the death. Something seems to have happened.”



“In the night itself we started investigation. We are investigating all angles. Investigation is presently underway. 4 teams have been set up. CCTV footage is being checked for more inputs. It is too early to come to a conclusion”, Shiva Kumar, Assistant Commissioner of Police of Kushaiguda said.

A CCTV footage obtained from a camera outside one of the houses in the colony shows the young girl on her cycle. The time stamp on the CCTV footage, which TNM has accessed, reads 6:26 pm on Thursday.

The teams involved in the rescue operations found the girl’s pink colour cycle in an open drain close to their home. Hyderabad has been witnessing heavy rains for the last couple of days and several drains have been overflowing. Suspecting that the girl may have fallen into the drain, the disaster response team of the Directorate of Enforcement Vigilance and Disaster Management (EV&DM) swung into action to help the police open the drain.

Earlier in the day, while speaking to TNM, Viswajeet Kampati, the Director of the department, said, “We were informed about the missing girl this morning. Immediately our team rushed to the spot and they are making all efforts to trace the missing girl. We are not sure if she fell into the drain.”

Speaking to the media, Mynampally Hanumanth Rao, the MLA of Malkajgiri who had visited the family when rescue operations were underway blamed encroachments happening over the years for the open drains in the locality. He said, “These encroachments have been happening for over 30 years now and it is very difficult to pull down these houses as people have been staying in these houses for a long time. By next monsoon I promise the people of Malkajgiri that box drains would be constructed as much as possible.”

The neighbours and residents of the colony had gathered in large numbers as rescue operations were underway until noon.



READ: Hyderabad cop gets COVID-19 after hosting birthday bash, suspended