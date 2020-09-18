A constable, Shiv Kumar, has been suspended in Rachakonda commissionerate as he held a birthday party and later tested positive for the coronavirus. Taking serious note of the violation of COVID rules by the constable, Rachakonda Police Commissioner Mahesh Bhagwat ordered his suspension.

Two other constables were issued charge memo for attending the party, while a show-cause notice was served to an inspector.

Shiv Kumar, attached to Keesara police station, hosted a birthday party for colleagues and friends at a resort at Keesara on the outskirts of Hyderabad. They all reportedly consumed liquor at the party.

The issue came to the notice of higher-ups when Shiv Kumar posted a picture of the party as his WhatsApp display picture.

The officers directed Shiv Kumar and two other constables who had attended the party, to undergo a COVID-19 test. Shiv Kumar and another constable Naveen tested positive.

Shiv Kumar has been suspended while Naveen and another constable were issued charge memo.

The police commissioner ordered a Deputy Commissioner of Police to conduct an inquiry and submit the report.

Police were also contemplating action against others who attended the party.

Senior officials said the police constable violated COVID-19 rules. Police personnel have been strictly told to not organise any parties in view of the pandemic. Earlier, three other police personnel were also suspended for misconduct in the Rachakonda limits by the Commissioner.

Rachakonda is one of the three police commissionerates covering Hyderabad and suburbs.

Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 cases in the state continues to rise, as per the latest information provided by the Telangana health ministry on Thursday. The death toll due to COVID-19 has reached the 1000 mark, while 2,159 new cases pushed the state's tally to over 1.65 lakh. The number of active cases in the state stands at 30,443 including 23,674 in home /institutional isolation.

With IANS inputs