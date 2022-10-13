Hundreds of people join human chain against RSS in Chennai

The ‘Communal Harmony’ human chain was planned as a counter protest against RSS 'route march,’ on October 2. However, the TN government had denied permission to both rallies in the wake of the PFI ban.

news Protest

In a massive show of strength, hundreds of people belonging to various political and social organisations held a ‘Communal Harmony’ human chain demonstration in Chennai on Tuesday, October 11, against the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), Sangh Parivar groups and their divisive political agenda. The demonstration was led by Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) Chief Thol Thirumavalavan.

The demonstration was supported by various opposition parties like Tamil Nadu Congress, Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK), Communist Party of India (CPI), Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPI(M)), Manithaneya Makkal Katchi (MMK) andTamizhaga Vazhvurimai Katchi (TVK). Non-political outfits like Dravidar Kazhagam (DK), the December 3 movement, the May 17 movement and Thanthai Periyar Dravidar Kazhagam also participated in the human chain protest.

The busy Mount Rad witnessed a human chain that extended from Mount Road Periyar Statue to Thousand Lights. The party workers and activists who participated in the chain raised slogans against the RSS and Sangh Parivar’s politics and their agenda.

Speaking to TNM, VCK Chief Thol Thirumavalavan said that there was no place for RSS in Tamil Nadu. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has a political face and it can be allowed, whereas the RSS is a faceless organisation, which is involved in the killing of Mahatma Gandhi, Gujarat riots and bombings, he alleged. “This rally is to send across a strong message to RSS and other communal forces that they will not allow their communal political and divisive agenda in Tamil Nadu,” he added.

"Secularism is protected in Tamil Nadu and if these forces raise their heads then secularism and brotherhood will be spoiled and that is a greatest danger to Tamil Nadu and we will continue to resist them." said MDMK Chief Vaiko to TNM. The leaders also urged the Tamil Nadu government to deny permission for the upcoming RSS 'route march' scheduled on November 6, at 51 places in Tamil Nadu.

The ‘Communal Harmony’ human chain demonstration was initially planned as a counter protest against RSS 'route march,' which was scheduled to be held on October 2. However, the Tamil Nadu government denied permission for both the rallies citing law and order issues in the wake of ban on Popular Front of India (PFI).

The RSS had once again approached the Madras High Court against denial of permission by the Tamil Nadu government and the court has allowed RSS to hold its march in Tamil Nadu on November 6.