Karnataka rains: Holiday for schools in Dakshina Kannada, Udupi districts

Several houses, shops and buildings in the Nethravati river basin are partially submerged due to flooding.

news Weather

Heavy rains continued unabated in Karnataka's coastal districts of Dakshina Kannada and Udupi on Sunday, July 10, submerging low-lying areas and buildings and throwing normal life out of gear in the region. The deputy commissioners of the twin districts have declared holiday for all schools and anganwadis on Monday as well, in view of the inclement weather. However, pre-university, degree and professional colleges will be open from Monday.

The water level in Nethravati river has touched the danger mark of 8.5 metres at several places in Bantwal taluk of Dakshina Kannada district, while the playground of Sharada High School in Panemangalore was flooded in the rains. Vehicular traffic was disrupted at many places due to flooding. Several houses, shops and buildings in the Nethravati river basin are partially submerged due to flooding. Water has gushed into houses and buildings in areas including Bantwal, Jakribettu, Baddakatte, Panemangaluru, Aladka, Goodinabali, Gudde Angadi, Navoooru and Kanchimar market.

Though there was a brief respite from the downpour in the afternoon, people living in the river basin are still apprehensive about their safety. The local administration has taken steps to shift the affected people to safer places, official sources said. Bantwal MLA Rajesh Naik visited the low-lying areas of the Nethravati river basin and instructed officials to ensure lives are protected and the property of the local people are safeguarded.

Early on Sunday, a minor landslide was reported in Agumbe Ghats, connecting Udupi and Shivamogga, as a result of the rains. The landslide occurred near the third hairpin curve of the ghat near Someshwar, following a week of heavy rains in the region. Agumbe recorded 164.5 mm of rainfall on Saturday, the highest amount of rainfall recorded in Shivamogga district. The Charmadi and Shiradi Ghats, two other link roads connecting to coastal Karnataka, are currently open, officials told TNM.

Read: Karnataka rains: Landslide halts traffic in Agumbe Ghat