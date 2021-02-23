How social media is giving aspiring actors their big chance in Tollywood

YouTube, TikTok and even meme pages give aspiring actors the visibility that they need.

Flix Tollywood

There are scores of people who are waiting for that â€˜okka chanceâ€™ to get into the film industry. Traditionally, aspiring actors would visit film studios multiple times to get the attention of directors and stars. But now, a new avenue has opened up â€” visibility on social media.

In recent times, quite a few newbie actors have managed to make their debut on the big screen and Over-the-Top (OTT) platforms through social media after establishing a fanbase for themselves through YouTube, apps like TikTok and even memes.

Jai Krishna, a graduate student from Manikonda, Hyderabad, had about 2 lakh followers on TikTok before the app was banned in 2020. The TikTok star recently made his acting debut in the Telugu film Uppena, which released a few days ago. Jai Krishna plays the role of Talimpu, Aasi's (Vaisshnav Tej) best friend who tags along with him everywhere.

Interestingly, it was director Buchi Babu Sana who approached Jai Krishna for the role, having seen his TikTok videos. Jai Krishna was popular for doing comic as well as emotional scenes on TikTok.



Speaking to TNM, Jai Krishna says, â€œI was so excited and my family members were all so happy to see me on the big screen. Though I always wanted to act, I didn't actually expect that I would get such an important role in my first movie itself. Everyone on the set, including the lead actors and the director, were very cordial with me and treated me really well. The film has given me the most memorable moments of my life."

Following the success of the film, his old TikTok videos are now being played on YouTube channels, garnering thousands of views.

Jai Krishna along with Vaisshnav Tej from the Uppena movie

Milkuri Anjaiah, who shot to fame with the YouTube channel My Village Show, also made his debut recently with Pitta Kathalu, a Netflix anthology film. Anjaiah is an electrician and farmer who appeared in My Village Show episodes. The YouTube channel focuses on the lifestyle and culture in a Telangana village. It has more than 2 million subscribers.



In Pitta Kathalu, Anjaiah played the role of Kishan in the Ramula segment directed by Tharun Bhascker. Kishan is the brother of the female lead, and Anjaiah looked effortlessly natural in the role.



"I never expected that our channel would become so popular and that I would get to act in films through this. We were very happy when Tharun Bhascker garu reached out to our team and asked if I was interested in acting in Ramula," says Anjaiah.



After the film's release on the OTT platform, Anjaiah has been approached for several other projects, including movies and web series. Needless to say, the actor is open to more opportunities from Tollywood.

Anjaiah in Pitta Kathalu set



And it's not just TikTokers and YouTubers, even those who make memes are being noticed by the film industry. Gowtham Avula, who was seen as a zombie in G-Zombie, is a meme-maker and an RJ. Gowtham was noticed through his meme page Tenali Sarcasm. He also does TikTok and Reels videos.

"I got this opportunity through the network and connections I built as a meme-maker and RJ. I have a couple of other movies too that are lined up, but they are yet to go on the floors," he says.



Previously, Viva Harsha, Sri Vidya, Divya Drishti and others who built their popularity on social media made a splash in cinema in films like Colour Photo, Middle Class Melodies and more.