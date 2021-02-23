Sai Pallavi is charming in new 'Viraata Parvam' poster

The lyrical video of 'Kolu Kolu' from the film will be out soon.

Flix Tollywood

The makers of Telugu film Viraata Parvam released an unseen poster of lead actor Sai Pallavi, and announced that the lyrical video of ‘Kolu Kolu’, one of the songs from the movie, will be released on February 25. Actor Sai Pallavi shared the new poster from her official Twitter handle.

Apart from Sai Pallavi and Rana Daggubati, the Venu Udugula directorial stars actors Nandita Das, Priyamani and Nivetha Pethuraj in titular roles. It also features Naveen Chandra, Zarina Wahab, Eswari Rao and Sai Chand in supporting roles.

The makers had to postpone the film’s shoot in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic. However, they commenced shooting once the lockdown relaxations were implemented last December. Most of the scenes were shot in the forests of Kerala whereas some of the sequences were also shot in forest areas in Vikarabad and Warangal. According to reports, the final schedule took place in Hyderabad.

Viraata Parvam is produced by Suresh Daggubati and Sudhakar Cherukuri. Dani Sanchez Lopez and Divakar Mani are on board as the cinematographers for the venture. Director Venu Udugula is also the scriptwriter for the movie. Virata Parvam will be edited by Sreekar Prasad whereas Suresh Bobbili will be the music composer.

The plot is set in the backdrop of a Naxal movement that took place in Telangana during the '90s. Actor Rana will be essaying the role of Dr Ravi Shankar. Nandita Das is returning to Telugu cinema with Viraata Parvam after her last Telugu movie Kamli, which was released in the year 2006.