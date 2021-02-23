The makers of Telugu film Viraata Parvam released an unseen poster of lead actor Sai Pallavi, and announced that the lyrical video of ‘Kolu Kolu’, one of the songs from the movie, will be released on February 25. Actor Sai Pallavi shared the new poster from her official Twitter handle.
The poster shows Sai Pallavi striking a graceful pose, dressed in a yellow half-saree and green skirt. “The longest waits are the ones for our loved ones! #ViraataParvam First Single #KoluKolu to be out on 25th Feb,” SLV Cinema, the production company bankrolling the project, tweeted on Monday.
Apart from Sai Pallavi and Rana Daggubati, the Venu Udugula directorial stars actors Nandita Das, Priyamani and Nivetha Pethuraj in titular roles. It also features Naveen Chandra, Zarina Wahab, Eswari Rao and Sai Chand in supporting roles.
The makers had to postpone the film’s shoot in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic. However, they commenced shooting once the lockdown relaxations were implemented last December. Most of the scenes were shot in the forests of Kerala whereas some of the sequences were also shot in forest areas in Vikarabad and Warangal. According to reports, the final schedule took place in Hyderabad.
Viraata Parvam is produced by Suresh Daggubati and Sudhakar Cherukuri. Dani Sanchez Lopez and Divakar Mani are on board as the cinematographers for the venture. Director Venu Udugula is also the scriptwriter for the movie. Virata Parvam will be edited by Sreekar Prasad whereas Suresh Bobbili will be the music composer.
The plot is set in the backdrop of a Naxal movement that took place in Telangana during the '90s. Actor Rana will be essaying the role of Dr Ravi Shankar. Nandita Das is returning to Telugu cinema with Viraata Parvam after her last Telugu movie Kamli, which was released in the year 2006.
Meanwhile, actor Sai Pallavi will be seen in several upcoming projects this year. She is playing the lead role in Sekhar Kammula directorial Love Story. She will also be sharing the screen with actors Nani and Kriti Shetty in an upcoming supernatural thriller.