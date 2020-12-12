How to recharge your FASTag account online: A detailed guide

FASTags will be mandatory for all four-wheelers in India from January 1, 2021.

Come January 1, 2021, FASTags will be mandatory for all four-wheelers in India. Introduced by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), FASTags allow electronic collection of toll at toll plazas by automatically deducting the toll fee without the vehicles having to stop at the toll gate.

FASTag is a reloadable tag from which toll charges get automatically deducted. This means that vehicle owners will have to recharge their FASTags online. While tags are available at various places such as common service centres, petrol pumps, bank branches, among others, users can apply for and recharge their account online through credit card, debit card, NEFT, RTGS or Net Banking as well. It is also available on online platforms such as Amazon, Paytm and Snapdeal. From banking apps, to digital payment platforms, there are several options for one to recharge their FASTag online.

There is also a FASTag app available on the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store that all vehicle owners can download, enter their login details to check their balance.

Hereâ€™s how to recharge online

Recharging through your bank: Around 23 banks allow you to apply for and recharge FASTag. Your bankâ€™s website will have a FASTag icon allowing you to apply and recharge. The option is also available on all banking apps such as your HDFC PayZapp app, SBI YONO app, etc.

You can link your bank account to your FASTag account as well. To recharge via net banking, you will have to enter your vehicle number as the payee details. However, each bank has a slightly different process. It is recommended to check your bankâ€™s website for a step-by-step guide.

However, it is important to note that all banks charge a convenience fee for recharging online.

Recharging on Google Pay: You will first have to link your bank to your FASTag account by going on the Google Pay app, tap on New Payment and then select on bill payments where FASTag will be listed. Click on FASTag and then select the issuer bank of your FASTag. The name of the bank would be on the left side of your FASTag sticker.

Once that page opens, click on get started and link your bank account by entering your vehicle number linked to the FASTag account and account number. Once linked, you can continue to use Google Pay regularly to recharge your account.

Recharging using PhonePe: Open the PhonePe app, scroll down to the â€˜Recharge & Bill Paymentsâ€™ section and click on the â€˜FASTag Rechargeâ€™ icon. Then select the issuer bank of your FASTag. The name of the bank would be on the left side of your FASTag sticker.

Once you click on the issuer bank, enter your vehicle number or Wallet ID number linked to the FASTag account, then enter the amount you want to recharge and proceed to payment.

Recharging using Paytm: Open the Paytm app, click on the â€˜All Servicesâ€™ tab and tap the â€˜Recharge & Pay Billsâ€™ option. You will see a FASTag recharge option where you can select your FASTag issuer bank, enter your vehicle number linked to the FASTag account and proceed to pay.

Paytm also has a â€˜Manage FASTagâ€™ tab where you can buy a FASTag for a personal or commercial vehicle, add money to Paytm FASTag, recharge other tolls and find information on FASTags.