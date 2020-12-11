FASTags mandatory for all four-wheelers from January 1: How to apply

FASTag is a prepaid tag that enables automatic deduction of toll charges and lets the vehicle pass through the toll plaza without stopping for the cash transaction.

news Transport

The Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has made FASTags mandatory for all four-wheeler vehicles from January 1, 2021. FASTag is a prepaid electronic tag that enables automatic deduction of toll fee and lets the vehicle pass through the toll plaza without stopping for the cash transaction. FASTag was introduced by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) for electronic toll collection at toll plazas, to remove bottlenecks and ensure seamless movement of traffic and collection of user-fee as per the notified rates.

What is FASTag: FASTag is a device that employs Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) technology for making toll payments directly from the prepaid account linked to it. It is affixed on the windscreen of your vehicle and enables you to drive through toll plazas, without undergoing the hassle of cash transaction.

How to apply: Road users can visit any authorised point-of-sale location with a valid registration certificate (RC) of the vehicle and get an NHAI FASTag free of cost. NHAI FASTags can be purchased from all national highway fee plazas, regional transport offices, common service centres, transport hubs and petrol pumps, among others. FASTags are also available at the branches as well as websites of banks like HDFC, ICICI, Axis, SBI, Bank of Baroda, City Union Bank, etc. To search for the nearest NHAI FASTag point-of-sale locations, you can download the MyFASTag App, or visit www.ihmcl.com, or call 1033, which is the NH helpline number.

Documents required: You will need the Registration Certificate (RC) of the vehicle, a passport size photograph of the vehicle owner, as well as ID and address proof (Aadhaar card, driving license, PAN card, Passport, or voter ID card).

Validity and fees : A FASTag is valid for five years. FASTag has a one-time fee of Rs 200 and after purchasing it, you only need to recharge or top-up the FASTag as per your requirement. You need one FASTag for each four-wheeler you own.