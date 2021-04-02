‘How many ever raids you do, we won’t get scared’: MK Stalin hits out at PM Modi

DMK chief Stalin slammed the BJP and the AIADMK hours after I-T searches began at his daughter Senthamarai’s residence in Chennai.

DMK President MK Stalin hit out at the BJP and the AIADMK, saying he and his party would not be cowed down by Income Tax raids taking place at his daughter Senthamarai’s residence in Chennai on Friday. Speaking while campaigning at Jayankondam in Ariyalur on Friday afternoon, just hours after the I-T searches began at Senthamarai and her husband Sabareesan’s property, Stalin said, “I am telling Modi, this is DMK. Don’t forget it. I am Karunanidhi’s son. I won’t get scared about such things.” Raids were also conducted at the residences of DMK candidates from Karur and Anna Nagar.

Referring to his incarceration during the Emergency, Stalin went on to say, “This is a Stalin who has seen MISA and Emergency. How many ever raids you conduct, we won’t get scared. There are only three-four days for the election. They think somehow they can intimidate and threaten us and keep us at home. This won’t happen with the DMK.This will happen only with the AIADMK.”

Stalin further slammed the AIADMK, accusing it of allegedly being intimidated by the Union government’s tactics. “Earlier they carried out raids in AIADMK ministers and leaders residences. They have threatened that party and kept them under their control. They are using the CBI and I-T to intimidate.”

Stalin was arrested under stringent sections of the Maintenance of Internal Security Act (MISA) on February 1, 1976, after the DMK government was dismissed by the Indira Gandhi-led Union government. In many occasions, Stalin has recounted this arrest when he was in his early 20s and the police assault during Emergency.

VCK chief Thirumavalavan, whose party is in alliance with the DMK called the I-T raids a planned and revenge-seeking political move. Taking to Twitter, Thirumavalavan said, “There are three days left for the elections. Meanwhile, IT department that’s under BJP government’s control has conducted raids at Stalin’s son-in-law’s house and at the residences of DMK members connected to him. This is planned, revenge seeking political move. VCK condemns this. All this cannot control DMK and its allies. People too are watching. They will teach them a lesson. This comes at a time when electoral predictions by many show that DMK and its allies will win in over 180-190 seats. The BJP and the AIADMK have been stirred by this and have been doing this indecent action. They should drop this. VCK requests Tamil people to teach them the right lesson.”

Income Tax officials began carrying out raids at Stalin’s daughter and son-in-law Sabareesan’s residence in Chennai’s Neelankarai residence on Friday morning. Sabareesan is one of Stalin’s key political advisors. Raids were also carried out at properties belonging to former Minister and DMK's Karur candidate Senthil Balaji's residence as well MK Mohan, who is contesting from Anna Nagar Assembly seat in Chennai.

The raids come with just four days to go for polling in Tamil Nadu on April 6.