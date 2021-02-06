How an initiative in TN seeks to educate women on holistic self-defense

The initiative by Trust for Youth and Child Leadership (TYCL) teaches women about several things, from their legal rights to property, to preventing online phishing.

news Gender

Eighteen-year-old Harshini* was mindful of what she wore in public and said that she remained silent everytime she was uncomfortable, never raising her voice. However, that has changed, she says, thanks to an initiative of the Trust for Youth and Child Leadership (TYCL) — Girls-Lead-Girls, that aims to equip women and girls with not just concepts of physical self-defense but takes a holistic approach to the issue.

“The workshop made me self-confident. I understand the concept of gender equality and that women and children need to be protected by laws against the abuse they face. I am now inspired by many women, who have taught me how to defeat physical violence and emotional abuse,” Harishini says, adding, “All in all, the faculty was very friendly, which in turn helped me raise questions and ask doubts. I hope sessions like these continue, as it is the need of the hour.”

In 2019, Trust for Youth and Child Leadership, was functioning mainly for youth, children and the community. However, a question made them include the initiative Girls-Lead-Girls. “Why can’t girls lead an initiative to lead other girls?” This question led TYCL to begin the initiative to provide holistic self-defense programs to at least 10,000 women in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry by the end of 2021.

Girls-Lead-Girls

Unlike the usual notion of self-defense that is limited to teaching women some form of martial arts, Girls-Lead-Girls initiative provides a holistic program on physical self-defense, sexual self-defense, intellectual self-defense, online self-defense, economic self-defense, socio-cultural self-defense, socio-legal self-defense and emotional self-defense with the help of its resource persons.

Classes are conducted with the help of people in various fields, like advocate A Arul Mozhi, practicing company secretary Oviya, psychologist Abilasha, Director of Centre of Intellectual Property Rights at Anna University M Kantha Babu and Puducherry Sub-Inspector of Police Shanmuga Sathiya.

Coordinator Keerthana and administrator Suresh Krishna, who were conducting classes in schools and colleges, have now shifted their initiative online to benefit more people. The resource persons have already made videos in Tamil with English subtitles and sign language which are available on the website. In order to ensure inclusivity, the team has also designed videos with people of different genders and age groups.

In intellectual self-defense, the resource person defines the ways that women can protect their creative work. "Many women design creative products, especially in rural areas, but their lack of knowledge on patents and intellectual rights makes many things inaccessible for them. They find it difficult to start their own business, since they are not aware of the legal terms. So, our session will explain the clauses and legal ways to start a business and to protect their creation," Suresh says.

In economic self-defense, TYCL found that many women were denied access to ancestral wealth like property, citing their gender. Suresh explains, "Through our classes, we ensure that women are able to tackle the situation and seek legal help. Our resource persons explain many scenarios and the solutions available to them. Once the women get clarity, it boosts their understanding and confidence."

Similarly, online self-defense throws light on the ways women can protect themselves from online abuse, phishing etc. Sexual self-defense helps women understand the types of sexual harassment and abuse and the ways they can protect themselves.

On the overall initiative, Suresh Krishna says, “Our work does not end with making the students attend the classes. We have a youth helpline and an app to extend help for the women anytime. We will give the contacts of all the resource persons and TYCL volunteers to facilitate easy access in case of emergency or to tackle any issue.”

TYCL says that it has over 350 volunteers, mainly consisting of college students in Puducherry and Tamil Nadu. Along with the volunteers, Suresh Krishna says, “We are receiving help from Puducherry Education Department and the police so we are planning to mail all the students of Puducherry University and its affiliated colleges, urging them to participate in our program. We are also receiving several positive feedbacks for our pilot project.”

Another woman who attended an event, Nalini* says, “I have faced gender discrimination in my own family as my parents favored my brother. I have also faced harassment in public places. However, after taking a class in TYCL, I have received new strength and I have learned that I should be bold and demand my equal rights, thanks to the initiative.”

The team has received positive feedback from several women.

Suresh says, “Not just women, but many men have attended our sessions and benefitted from them. Our aim is to equip women to stand up for themselves and for other women. We are planning to educate and make women aware of their rights, which is of utmost importance to the nation.”

Apart from the Girls-Lead-Girls initiative, TYCL, which started in 2011, also works towards preventing violence against children and on issues of the environment. TYCL received special consultative status with the United Nations Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) in 2018.