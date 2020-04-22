How a Chennai startup is giving essentials, medical care to the elderly amid lockdown

Alserv is helping senior citizens by delivering what they need to their doorstep through a technology-powered platform and a call-centre help desk.

Atom Coronavirus

With the second phase of the lockdown underway and as the fear of getting infected by the novel coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2) mounts, the most vulnerable of all – the elderly are worried about not getting adequate medical care, groceries, and other important requirements that might arise during these uncertain times.

At this crucial juncture, a Chennai-based startup is helping senior citizens by delivering what they need to their doorstep through a technology-powered platform and a call-centre help desk.

Alserv says its assisted living services are cost-effective, transparent, and fully customisable. The facilities provided by Alserv include 24/7 medical care for the elderly, personalised food and cooking services, safety and security products, and housekeeping services.

With the lockdown getting extended to May 3, many elders have high anxiety levels about having to go out amid the pandemic to fulfil their essential needs. Alserv has now partnered with verified vendors across Chennai to ease the burden of lockdown on them.

The company is delivering home cooked meals in most localities of Chennai including Adyar, Tiruvanmiyur, Indira Nagar, Shastri Nagar, Nandanam, T. Nagar, West Mambalam, Ashok Nagar, KK Nagar, Kodambakkam, Virugambakkam, Vadapalani, Valasaravakkam, Anna Nagar (includes west), Mogappair, Kilpauk, Chrompet, Pallikaranai, Velachery, Pallavaram.

Alserv says there was a five-fold increase in traffic on its platform amid the lockdown as more and more senior citizens want to avail services, especially healthcare.

Alserv currently offers a single subscription plan of Rs 1000 per month, which has been waived off amid the lockdown period in order to reach as many people as possible.

Apart from delivering home-cooked meals, Alserv also helps in turning houses into senior friendly with anti-skid tiles, grab bars and railings in required places, security gadgets, guard on call and periodic supervision.

It also offers housekeeping and maintenance services for their houses including electrical, plumbing, carpentry, pest control and laundry services.

In addition to home cooked meals, it delivers grocery, fresh fruits and vegetables and also has a cook on call.

It also takes care of their health and medical needs with doctors/nurses on call, diagnostic and x-ray services, caretaker services, medical consumables/equipment and emergency services.

Jagadish Ramamoorthy, Founder and Director of Alserv, says, “We’re able to help people with all healthcare requirements, including medicine delivery, doctor consultations, nurse and attendant requirements and other consumables required for daily healthcare at home. Further, deliveries are increasing by the day as people realise that we are not charging for grocery delivery and we’re still able to maintain the competitive pre-lockdown prices with the added comfort of ordering over phone as opposed to navigating an app.”

Citing that there is no specific challenge in meeting people’s needs during this period, Jagadish says, “Most of our service providers are able to maintain the hygiene norms specified and are able to source materials for their operations and our team is fully operational.”

Having started operations in Chennai about three months ago, Jagadish says, “Once we stabilise and get reasonable traction, we will start branching to other cities.”