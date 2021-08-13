How can Kerala deviate from vaccination schedule set by Union govt? HC asks state

The court asked the state government how it could relax the prevailing protocol, which mandates a gap of 12-16 weeks, for people going abroad.

The Kerala High Court on Thursday pulled up the state government and the Union government, questioning the deviancies in its vaccine policy. The HC asked the Kerala government why the Left government deviated from the vaccination schedule set by the Union government reducing the gap between first and second dose of Covishield for those going abroad. The court also asked for an explanation from the Union government on why the gap between Covishield doses, which was 4-8 weeks, was extended to 12-16 weeks. The questions from Justice PB Suresh Kumar came while hearing a plea by Kitex Garments Ltd seeking permission to administer the second dose of Covishield vaccine to its workers.

The court asked the state government how it could relax the prevailing protocol, which mandates a gap of 12-16 weeks between the first and second jabs, for people going abroad when it was citing the instructions as "gospel truth" in all its circulars or notifications. The Kerala government in May had said that a second dose of Covishield will be administered for those requiring to travel abroad, between four and six weeks, as many were at the risk of losing their jobs due to the delay in getting fully vaccinated.

"If what the Union government is saying was gospel truth, then how did you (state government) deviate from it? Can you do that?" the court asked. To this, the state government responded that the Union governmentâ€™s protocols were "violated" to help people who had to go abroad for employment and were stranded here waiting to be vaccinated.

The court said that the benefit of any illegality on the part of the state cannot be extended to others, but Kitex contended that there was no violation on the part of the Kerala government as the actual minimum period between two jabs of Covishield was 4-6 weeks and this was the protocol followed in respect of frontline workers. The court, thereafter, asked why then there was a restriction now which stated that gap should be 12-16 weeks. To this, the counsel for Kitex said the reason was the increased efficacy of the vaccine if the second dose was taken after a longer gap.

The court, however, did not accept the reason cited by the company's lawyer and impleaded the Union Health Ministry as a party in the matter to find out the reason for the longer gap between the two doses of Covishield. It directed the ministry to come with answers to its query on Friday, the next date of hearing. Kitex in its plea has said that it has already vaccinated more than 5,000 of its workers with the first dose and has arranged for the second dose, but was unable to administer the same due to the prevailing restrictions.

