Kerala’s Pathanamthitta reports several COVID-19 cases post-vaccination

The Pathanamthitta Collector, however, said that hospitalisation and ICU admission among those who received the vaccine were lesser than among those who were not vaccinated.

news COVID-19 vaccination

At least 14,974 persons who received one dose of the vaccine and 5,042 people who got both doses of vaccine have tested positive for the coronavirus in Kerala’s Pathanamthitta district. Data accessed by TNM, however, shows that 4,490 persons contracted the infection 14 days after receiving one dose of the vaccine and 258 persons who were fully vaccinated tested positive for the coronavirus 14 days after their vaccination. As of August 5, Pathanamthitta has administered first doses to over 7.94 lakh persons, while more than 3.63 lakh individuals received both doses of the vaccine.

Speaking to TNM, Pathanamthitta Collector Dr Divya S Iyer confirmed that 5,042 people in the district who have received both the doses of vaccine have acquired COVID-19. And only 258 ‘breakthrough infections’ were reported in Pathanamthitta. A breakthrough infection has been defined by the United States’ Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) as the detection of the SARS-CoV-2 virus that causes COVID-19 in an individual 14 days or more after they are fully vaccinated.

The Collector also added that hospitalisation and ICU admission among those who received the vaccine were lesser than among those who were not vaccinated. The district administration is gathering the exact numbers.

The situation is being closely monitored by the district administration as more relaxations have been granted by Kerala state government for people who have taken either one of two doses of COVID-19 vaccine.

According to reports, the expert team deployed by the Union government which recently visited Kerala has submitted a report about the breakthrough infections in Pathanamthitta district. Economic Times cited a member of the expert team who said that the team has sought a report from the state government seeking specific details from all districts on cases of breakthrough infection in order to assess the exact cause of the infections. The team has also intimated the situation to the Union government.

Recently, Kerala Health Minister Veena George had stated that the state should keep an eye out for breakthrough infections, as such cases have been reported in the state. Notably, individuals reporting breakthrough infections are largely without any complications. “From a medical point of view, this is a matter of concern, but from an administrative point of view, breakthrough infections are better than normal infections as complications are expected to be a minimum,” the Collector said. She also added that the cases of breakthrough infection is also indicative of the efficiency of the vaccination drive in the district.

The CDC notes that vaccine breakthrough infections are expected, and that although no vaccine is 100% effective in preventing illness in vaccinated persons, it is an effective tool to control the COVID-19 pandemic. Some studies have also shown the effectiveness of the vaccines in reducing the severity of the COVID-19 disease and mortality. One such study by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) found that only 9.8% of breakthrough cases required hospitalisation, while fatality was observed in only 0.4% cases. “This clearly suggests that the vaccination does provide reduction in hospital admission and mortality,” stated the study.

Kerala presently records the highest number of active COVID-19 cases in the country. As per the data of Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, 1.78 lakh people in Kerala are presently under treatment for COVID-19.

Read: Why Kerala’s COVID-19 cases have not seen a rapid fall like other states