Hospital association seeks protection for actor Puneeth's doctor

The statement by the Private Hospitals and Nursing Homes Association (PHANA) comes after protests and complaints against the doctors from Puneethâ€™s fans over the actor's death.

news Health

The Private Hospitals and Nursing Homes Association (PHANA) in Karnataka, on Saturday, November 6, sought protection for Dr Ramana Rao, the family doctor of late Kannada superstar Puneeth Rajkumar after there were protests and complaints against him by Puneeth's fans.

Puneeth had consulted Dr Ramana Rao at his clinic the day he succumbed to a massive cardiac arrest on October 29. Dr Ramana Rao had told the media that all the appropriate measures had been taken by him, as well as the doctors at Vikram Hospital, where Puneeth was rushed after the heart attack. However, Puneeth could not be resuscitated and passed away at the Bengaluru hospital.

"PHANA is deeply concerned with the way healthcare is being portrayed in the media and public following the death of Puneeth Rajkumar. While we share the grief and shock of losing a young and popular actor, the turn of events post this are sad and calls for your immediate attention," PHANA president Prasanna HM urged Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai.

"We strongly oppose the attempts by the public to point fingers at the treating physicians, especially Dr Ramana Rao who did his best. After all, we know that the medical profession has its limitations and saving lives is not always possible. Else, no one would be dying," he said.

Prasanna also urged Bommai to make a public statement to boost the morale of the medical fraternity.

"Kindly provide police protection to safeguard Dr Ramana Rao and the medical professionals involved in the treatment of Puneeth Rajkumar," he pleaded.

Prasanna further said that visual and social media platforms are carrying narratives blaming lack of care by the medical professionals for the untimely demise of the popular actor.

"This kind of judgemental and hyper critical media frenzy is creating distrust in the society besides risking the lives of the medical professionals who served the deceased," he stated.