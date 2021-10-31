Puneeth’s BP and heartbeat were normal: Doctor who first examined the actor on Oct 29

The death of Kannada star Puneeth Rajkumar, at the age of 46, from a heart attack, has sent shockwaves across the state and beyond. According to reports, the actor had gone to the gym on Friday, October 29, and complained of uneasiness before his workout. He continued with his workout and it is suspected that he suffered a heart attack while exercising. After the gym, Puneeth Rajkumar had visited his doctor B Ramana Rao at around 11.20 am. The doctor reportedly said that Puneeth complained about being tired but had no chest pain. But the doctor referred him to Vikram Hospital after noticing a strain in his ECG.

Speaking to News First, Dr Ramana Rao said that he had immediately examined Puneeth when he and his wife Ashwini had walked into his clinic on Friday. Puneeth had completed a workout and had also done some boxing exercises that day, according to the doctor.

After the examination, Dr Rao found that Puneeth’s blood pressure and heartbeat sounded normal and his lungs were fine. However, he observed that Puneeth was sweating and so decided to conduct an ECG immediately. This was when Dr Rao found a strain in the ECG. “Immediately, Puneeth was shifted to Vikram Hospital,” he said.

Speaking to TV9, Dr Rao said that Puneeth was sent to the hospital in his car, lying down to reduce the strain on his heart. According to Dr Rao, Puneeth reached the hospital within five minutes of leaving the clinic.

When asked about what caused the actor’s quick deterioration, Dr Rao told TV9 that this was called sudden death. According to Dr Rao it is uncertain why this occurs, but he said that it is most likely because the heartbeat becomes very irregular, leaving it incapable of supplying blood to the brain and other vital organs. Dr Rao said that when such a thing happens, even if the patient is in ICU it is very difficult to revive them and the chances of survival are very slim.

Dr Rao said that Puneeth had no underlying health issues. “Appu was not diabetic, non-hypertensive, he was not on any medication. With such clean habits and the fact that he was young, I sent him to Vikram hospital with full confidence, thinking that he will be well despite seeing the strain that showed on the ECG,” Dr Rao told TV9.

He further told the channel that sometimes sudden death can occur because of excessive exercise. But he said that he didn't believe this was the case when it came to Puneeth Rajkumar’s death

“This couldn't have happened to Puneeth because he exercised regularly. He knew exactly that he had to do these many reps, this much boxing, etc. His body was used to it, he didn't put his body through any excessive strain. This has been standard routine for him for many decades,” Dr Rao told TV9.