In horrific hit-and-run incident, Chennai man hangs on for life on top of offending car

The speeding car travelled for a kilometre before the traffic police could catch up and save the man on the roof.

A badly injured man clinging to the roof of a speeding car was rescued by the Koyambedu traffic police personnel as they apprehended the vehicle following a one-kilometre chase. The incident happened on Sunday night around 8 pm on the Vanagaram-Ambattur road.

Visuals captured on a mobile camera show a visibly frightened Ranjithkumar (27) wearing blood stained clothes on top of the car. Unable to balance the speed of the car, Ranjithkumar was lying on his back. Other visuals show him waiting for medical help after the car was stopped by the police.

According to the reports, Ranjithkumar of Ayambakkam was riding to his workplace in Vanagaram on a two-wheeler on Sunday, when a car driven by Ganesamoorthy hit him on the Vanagaram-Ambattur road. Upon impact, Ranjithkumar was thrown off his bike and landed on the roof of Ganesamoorthyâ€™s car, and was badly injured.

However, instead of stopping to check on the bike rider, Ganesamoorthy sped away to escape action from the police. He was unaware that the biker was on the roof of the car.

Ganesamoorthy is a Koyambedu wholesale dealer. Afraid that he would get caught, he continued to drive without stopping for almost a kilometre.

By then, the traffic police patrolling the area saw Ranjith on top of the vehicle and immediately started chasing the car, stopped it, and took the driver into custody.

Soon they rushed Ranjithkumar to a nearby hospital in an ambulance. According to reports, Ranjithkumar is stable.

The police have arrested Ganesamoorthy and his vehicle has been seized. They are investigating further into the incident.