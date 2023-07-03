Hope Maamannan first step to end casteism within DMK: Pa Ranjith to Udhayanidhi

The popular anti-caste director tweeted his praise for ‘Maamannan’ and also stated his concerns regarding the treatment of Dalit MLAs within their own parties.

Flix Controversy

In the wake of Mari Selvaraj’s Maamannan receiving wide praise from audiences and critics alike, director Pa Ranjith has spoken out on the politics of the film. Maamannan stars actor-producer and Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) minister Udhayanidhi Stalin. Congratulating Udhayanidhi and Mari Selvaraj, Pa Ranjith said, “As an actor, producer and minister, Udhayanidhi Stalin truly deserves praise. He himself must be aware of the immense challenge of caste discrimination within the DMK. We believe that through this movie [Maamannan] Udhayanidhi will take the first step toward abolishing discrimination inside the party.”

The plot of Maamannan revolves around a Dalit MLA (Vadivelu) who is discriminated against by members of his own party on the basis of his caste. This fictional party in the film claims that social justice is one of its core tenants. For audiences familiar with the DMK’s electoral promise of social justice, Maamannan appeared to be a criticism of the real-life party’s failures towards addressing casteism within its own ranks. There is also criticism against the state’s other leading Dravidian party, the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), of failing the Tamil Nadu’s Dalit communities.

It is in this context that director Ranjith also tweeted, “The film Maamannan vividly portrays how Dalit MLAs are discriminated against by upper-caste members of even political parties who claim that social justice is one of their principles. In reality, what is the actual power that MLAs from reserved constituencies have? Why are these MLAs afraid to voice the concerns of Dalit people? What is the reason for them to remain silent despite belonging to political parties that speak social justice? Maamannan is an answer to these questions.”

DMK supporters on Twitter were quick to take offence to Ranjith’s tweet, with many trolling the director with abusive posts. Hours after the incident, Udhayanidhi also took to Twitter to reply to the concerns put forward by Ranjith.

“I thank my friend and director Pa Ranjith for his praise of Maamannan. Not only within the DMK, but within any party caste-based oppression and hierarchy must be completely eradicated. The DMK is working towards ensuring self-respect for all and towards creating awareness among people. Every time the party [DMK] has come to power, social justice has been given central importance in the laws and schemes brought out, and the party continues to fight for this in the political field. Our leader [MK Stalin] who is following in the footsteps of Anna Durai and Kalaignar [M Karunanidhi] is continuing this fight.”

Udhayanidhi also referred to the Sivaji Ganesan-starrer Parasakthi (1952), an important ideological film for the DMK that was scripted by Karunanidhi, and said that from then until Maamannan, the DMK has also worked towards spreading the idea of social justice through culture.

He further added, “Sanathana Dharma is a thousand years old. The fight against it for equality is hundreds of years old. It is a fight that is still ongoing. All of us must be aware that it is impossible to turn society upside down through just one film. It is possible to bring about this change among the people by following the footsteps of Periyar and Ambedkar. Let us come together to journey towards this.” Udhayanidhi ended with, “I thank my friend Ranjith for his trust in me and in the party in making this journey.”