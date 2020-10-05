HL: ‘Drishyam’ director shares photo of reunion with Georgekutty family

Mohanlal who played Georgekutty in the popular film will reprise his character with the rest of the ‘family’.

They are all there, together, the family that had stood the test of police brutality years ago for a crime one of them had inadvertently committed. Georgekutty, his wife Rani and their two children, Anju and Anu. Joining them is their creator, the man who wrote Georgekutty’s story seven years ago and made a film of it called Drishyam. Jeethu Joseph, the writer and director of Drishyam, has posted a picture of the happy reunion as the shooting of the sequel Drishyam 2 is in progress.

“With Georgekutty and family after 6 years,” wrote Jeethu, posting the picture with three heart smileys. In the frame are the stars – Mohanlal playing Georgekutty, Meena his somewhat rustic and smart wife, Ansiba and Esther, the children. They will reprise their roles in the sequel.

There are the differences that time can make to the characters – the children have grown up, the younger one especially, who was only a child in part 1. The parents do not appear to have aged much except for the dad sporting a beard.

The audience will see the lives of the characters take off from where we had last left them, Jeethu Joseph told TNM in an earlier interview. Enough to kindle the curiosity of movie lovers who had made Drishyam so popular that it got remade in multiple languages, within and outside the country!

The movie that revolves around Georgekutty’s family began on a happy note, with the fun and tiffs of a loving couple and their adorable daughters. The elder one was then in plus 2 and suppressing smirks at the middle-aged father’s barely hidden expressions of love for the mother. But then the joyous life turns topsy-turvy with the presence of a boy of Anju’s age, who is up to no good, blackmailing her with a video he took of her.

A crime occurs and the whole mood of the film changes – from the pleasant settings of a Sathyan-Anthikad sort of family drama to a thriller, with the unexpected brilliance shown by the dad, whose wealth of knowledge comes from the hundreds of movies he has binged on. It is the latter part that won a lot of appreciation from many circles of critics across the country.

Jeethu refused to acknowledge that the movie was a thriller despite the many reviews calling it so with complimentary adjectives. It is a family drama, he has maintained time and again. The sequel shall also be one such – with similar twists and turns, he said.

