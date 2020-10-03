Fake profile of Sreekumaran Thampi used to swindle money, says writer-director

Sreekumaran Thampi reported the incident to Thiruvananthapuram cyber police and the account has been removed.

Flix Crime

Renowned Malayalam writer-filmmaker Sreekumaran Thampi has reported a fake Instagram account in his name that's allegedly swindling money from people with messages about helping out a COVID-19 patient. He is not on Instagram and he has never sent any such message, the writer posted on Facebook. He has also reported the incident to Thirvananthapuram cyber police and the fake account has been removed from Instagram.

Sreekumaran Thampi, known for his lyrics as much as his screenwriting, is an award-winning writer and director. He's made films such as Mohiniyattam, Gaanam and Ch andrakantham, and won his first State Award for Best Lyrics in 1971 for the film Vilakku Vangiya Veena.

"A criminal has created a fake profile in my name on Instagram and sent messages to the followers of that page as if they are from me. They also asked for money under the pretext of helping out a friend infected with the coronavirus. The criminal used a photo I had earlier posted on Facebook. I came to learn of this when Amar Ilahi, son of music director AT Ummar, told me about it. Another friend tricked the criminal into sending the account number and the latter sent it claiming it is a friend's,” wrote Thampi.

He has put screenshots of these messages exchanged between friends of his and the fake profile.

The Thiruvananthapuram cyber police contacted Facebook authorities and had the account removed from Instagram. They are trying to track the perpetrator using the bank account, Thampi says.

"It is not one individual but a racket working in different cities that's behind this, the police say. I am warning my friends to be careful. It can also happen to you tomorrow. Check if there are any fake accounts in your name on Instagram or Facebook. Never send money when anyone asks for it over messenger - no matter who it is," he added.