Hijab row: Prohibitory orders around Bengaluru schools, colleges extended till Mar 8

The initial prohibitory orders had come into force on February 9 and were slated to be enforced until February 22, which the police have extended till March 8.

As protests continue across Karnataka over the ongoing hijab row, the Bengaluru police decided on Monday, February 21, to extend the prohibitory orders in place in the city, barring gatherings near educational institutions. The order had come into force on February 9 and was slated to be enforced until February 22. However, in a fresh order, the police have extended the prohibitory order for another two weeks, till March 8.

The order prevents gatherings within 200 metres of all schools, PU colleges, degree colleges and other educational institutions under Section 144(1) of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC). Extending the order, Bengaluru Police Commissioner Kamal Pant said, “Whereas, since the (hijab) issue is still alive and the possibility of holding a protest, for and against the same, in Bengaluru city cannot be ruled out, it is considered appropriate to extend the aforementioned prohibitory order issued u/s Section 144(1) CrPC of 1973, for another two weeks to restrict any gathering, agitation or protest of any type around the schools, PU colleges, degree colleges or other similar educational institutions in Bengaluru city.”

In the new order, dated February 21, the police chief said that it is “very essential to initiate proper security measures to maintain public peace and order in Bengaluru city”. He further said that protests or agitations for or against the new Uniform Rules — which bar the wearing of any religious clothing in classrooms — will be strictly prohibited in the city.

Recently, a First Information Report (FIR) was filed against a group of Muslim students in Tumakuru for protesting the hijab ban in educational institutions. The FIR was based on the complaint of the principal of the Empress Girls’ PU College, as the girls were protesting despite the prohibitory orders in the state. However, lawyers have questioned the move, alleging that the FIR is a scare tactic used by the educational institutions to prevent the girls from protesting.

