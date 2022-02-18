'It hurt my self respect': Karnataka teacher resigns as college insists no hijab

The teacher said in a video that she had been teaching wearing a hijab for three years and being told to remove it has hurt her self-respect.

news Controversy

A lecturer from Karnataka’s Tumakuru district who had been teaching at the Jain Pre-University college resigned from her job on Wednesday, February 16, after the college allegedly asked her to remove her hijab when conducting classes.

In a video that went viral on social media, the lecturer who identified herself as Chandini said, “I have been working as a guest lecturer for three years at Jain PU college. In these three years, I have faced no issue and I was working comfortably. But yesterday, the principal called me and told me that he had received orders that no religious symbols like hijab should be used when conducting classes. I have been teaching wearing a hijab for three years and this hurt my self-respect. I have resigned as I'm not ok to work in that college without a hijab.”

In addition to this, the video also showed her resignation letter which stated, “I Chandini, Lecturer, Department of English (am) resigning from my position of lecturer of english subject as you demanded me to remove my Hijab which I have been carrying from three years in your college. Right to religion is (a) constitutional right which nobody could deny. I condemn your undemocratic act.”

As per the Karnataka High Court’s interim order, students are barred from wearing hijabs or saffron shawls to schools and colleges where a uniform mandate already exists. However, the order doesn't restrict teachers and lecturers from wearing the hijab.

Earlier in Mandya district, a video had surfaced where a school teacher was forced by the college authorities to remove her burka before entering the school premises. When TNM reached out to Javaregowda, the Deputy Director of Public Instruction in Mandya, he clarified that the order was only applicable to students and they had asked the educational institutions not to impose the dress code on teachers.

The college authorities refused to comment on the issue. TNM reached out to other officials concerned, however, they were not available for a response.