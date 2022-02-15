Hijab a practice of faith, not display of religious jingoism: Students to Karnataka HC

The petitioner’s counsel also requested the High Court to reconsider its interim order restraining students from wearing religious attire in classrooms, submitting that it suspends their fundamental rights.

news Court

The Karnataka High Court bench comprising Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi, Justice J M Khazi and Justice Krishna M Dixit continued hearing arguments in the batch of pleas filed by students against the hijab ban on campuses. Senior advocate Devadatt Kamat completed his submissions today, and said Article 25 speaks about 'freedom of conscience' and that this term has a lot of depth. "The essence of Article 25 is it protects the practice of innocent faith and not a mere display of religious identity or jingoism,” Kamat submitted.

Kamat requested the High Court to consider allowing the students to attend classes with headscarves and reconsider its interim order, and submitted that it suspends their fundamental rights.

The senior counsel also cited a judgment from South Africa, the Sonali Pillai case, where the court had ruled in her favour, allowing her to wear a nose ring at school. Sonali had challenegd her school's order restricting her from wearing a nose ring. The school had claimed that they allowed it the school will become 'a parade of the horribles,' but the court held that this argument had no merit, and that “the possibility of abuse should not affect the rights of those who held sincere beliefs.”

Senior advocate Ravivarma Kumar, who is representing another student petitioner, also began his arguments before the High Court. He submitted that the college development committee is not authorised to decide on uniforms, as stated by the state government.

“College development committee is a non-existent body under the statute. It is an extra-legal authority which has now been endowed with the power to prescribe the uniform, contrary to the scheme of the Karnataka Education Act,” he submitted.

The court will continue hearing the case on Wednesday, February 16, at 2.30 pm. PU colleges are also set to reopen on Wednesday after being briefly shut over the hijab issue.

In the previous hearing, senior advocate Devadatt Kamat, appearing for a student petitioner, submitted to the court that the Karnataka government’s order mandating a dress code on campus and excluding the hijab is ‘illegal and erroneous.’

He submitted that the students have been wearing a headscarf the same colour as their uniform, since their admission to the college, for the past two years, and were stopped from doing so after the GO. He added that they are not asking for a different uniform, they have sought to cover their head with a scarf the same colour as the uniform. Kamat also argued that even Kendriya Vidyalayas have issued a notification that though they have a uniform, Muslim students are permitted to wear a headscarf the same colour as the uniform.

Kamat also contested the state government allowing college development committees to decide on the dress code and uniform. He added that only ‘public order’ can be a reason to restrict the fundamental right of a person, and that a college development committee has no statutory power to ban hijabs.

Last week, the Karnataka High Court bench had issued an interim order, restraining students from wearing any kind of religious clothing, be it a headscarf or saffron shawls, to high schools and colleges, till the case is being heard in court. However, the HC said that this applies only to those institutions which have a dress code that disallows the hijab. The HC had also allowed high schools and colleges to open. The bench observed that the main objective of the case should be to ensure students can attend schools

Though the petitioners asked for interim relief stating that disallowing the hijab will be in contravention of the students’ fundamental rights, the Chief Justice said it is a matter of a few days and adjourned the hearing.

After a brief shutdown by the government as anti-hijab protests were turning violent, high schools reopened in Karnataka on Monday, February 14, and many Muslim students who came to attend classes were asked to remove hijabs at the entrance

A single bench of the Karnataka High Court had been hearing pleas against the hijab ban, when Justice Krishna Dixit transferred the matter to a larger bench. Justice Dixit said that there are some constitutional questions of seminal importance, as there is an aspect of personal law involved in the issue, and hence a larger bench may be constituted to hear the case. The matter was then referred to the three-judge bench.

The hijab row started at the end of December last year when a few students wearing the hijab were barred from a government pre-university college in Udupi. The hijab-wearing students protested against this, and to counter this some Hindu students in colleges in Kundapur started coming to their institutions wearing saffron scarves. The saffron protests spread to other parts of the state. The Karnataka government then banned both hijabs and saffron scarves, and said that till an expert committee decides on the issue, all students must adhere to the uniform.