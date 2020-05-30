In highest single day surge, TN records 938 COVID-19 cases

This brings the total number of cases in TN to 21,184 with 9,021 active cases.

In the highest single day surge, Tamil Nadu recorded 938 positive cases of coronavirus on Saturday. The new positive cases have taken the total number of COVID-19 cases in Tamil Nadu to 21,184. Out of the new cases reported on Saturday, 856 were local cases and 82 were imported cases of COVID-19.

According to the health bulletin released by the Tamil Nadu Health and Family Welfare Department, among the 82 imported cases, 3 patients were from Kuwait, 2 patients from Delhi, one patient each from Chandigarh, Gujarat and Karnataka who returned by airways have tested positive for the novel coronavirus. Forty-six persons from Maharashtra, 12 persons from West Bengal, 6 patients from Gujarat, two cases each from Jharkhand, Karnataka and Uttar Pradesh, one person each from Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Delhi and Madhya Pradesh returned to the state by road and railways and have tested positive.

Currently, the number of active cases in the state is 9,021. On Saturday, 687 patients were discharged from the hospital following recovery. The state tested 12,605 samples from 12,039 persons.

The state has also recorded six deaths taking the toll to 160. A 54-year-old male from Chennai admitted to Government Medical College and Hospital, Omandurar Government Estate died on May 29 at 12.15 pm due to COVID Pneumonia, respiratory failure, acute respiratory distress syndrome. A 69-year-old male from Chennai with type II diabetes mellitus, systemic hypertension, chronic kidney disease on maintenance haemodialysis, hepatitis C positive status died on May 30 at 07.25 am due to cardiopulmonary arrest, COVID-19, sepsis, type II diabetes mellitus, systemic hypertension, chronic kidney disease on maintenance haemodialysis, Hepatitis C Positive status.

A 70-year-old male from Chennai with systemic hypertension, type II diabetes mellitus, coronary artery disease patient died in Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital on May 30 at 03.55 am due to cardiopulmonary arrest, COVID-19 pneumonia, acute coronary syndrome, myocardial infarction, severe left ventricular dysfunction, cardiogenic shock, systemic hypertension, type II diabetes mellitus, coronary artery disease.

Two other patients also died of comorbid conditions. A 58-year-old male from Chennai died on Friday in RGGGH. A 72-year-old female from Chennai died on May 29 in RGGGH.

A 37-year-old female from Chennai who had no pre-existing health conditions but tested positive for COVID-19 died in RGGGH.

Chennai has recorded 616 new cases followed by Chengalpattu with 94 cases, Kancheepuram with 22 cases, Madurai with 10 cases, Salem with 23 cases, Thiruvallur with 28 cases, Thoothukudi with 15 cases, Tiruchy and Cuddalore with 5 cases each, Tiruvannamalai with 9 cases, Kanniyakumari with 4 cases, Tirunelveli and Nagapattinam with 3 cases each, Kallakuruchi, Thanjavur and Villupuram with 2 cases each and Virudhunagar, Theni, Tenkasi, Sivagangai, Tirupattur, Ramanathapuram, Perambalur, Krishnagiri and Karur with one cases each.