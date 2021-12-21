Hey! Sinamika first-look poster shows Dulquer as a radio jockey

Marking the directorial debut of choreographer Brinda Gopal, ‘Hey! Sinamika’ stars Aditi Rao Hydari opposite Dulquer, with Kajal Aggarwal in a pivotal role.

Putting an end to the long wait, the makers of Dulquer Salmaan and Aditi Rao Hydari’s Hey! Sinamika announced that the film is gearing up for release. The first-look poster and release date of the film were unveiled by many celebrities, including Fahadh Faasil and Nazriya, Suriya and Jyotika, Nagarjuna and Amala and Rana Daggubati on Friday, December 21.

The first look poster of Dulquer’s character in the romantic drama features him as Yaazhan, a radio jockey. The film will be hitting the big screens on February 25, 2022. “Presenting the first look of @dulQueras Yaazhan in #HeySinamika. Releasing in big screens on Feb 25, 2022. Best wishes to the team. #DQ33FirstLook #DQ33

Hey! Sinamika marks the directorial debut of choreographer Brinda Gopal and it stars Kajal Aggarwal in a pivotal role. The title of the film is inspired from the song ‘Aye Sinamika’ which was set to tune by composer AR Rahman in the Maniratnam directorial Oh Kadhal Kanmani, a romantic drama featuring Dulquer Salmaan and Nithya Menen in the lead.

The team wrapped up shooting for the film in December last year. Tweeting about the same, Aditi Rao Hydari wrote: “There is a reason everyone loves Brinda master so much. Choreographer, director, daughter, sister, friend, wife, mother... and most importantly ALL heart with super human efficiency (she will not leave you till she gets her shot! ) Thank you for being you and thank you for choosing me. Love you Brinda master. It’s a Wrap!#HeySinamika,"

Interestingly, Dulquer announced in April this year that he has turned singer for the venture. Sharing photos taken at the recording studio, Dulquer wrote, “Got my Vishu Kani and Kaineettam from someone I consider one of my gurus. My dearest Brinda master. Happy Vishu Everyone! Sang for the first time in tamizh for our beloved film #HeySinamika !! It’s a super cool and fun track! Govind’s epic music, Madan sir’s soulful lyrics & Brinda master's brilliant direction and choreo ! Truly blessed to get a song like this. Cannot wait for you all to watch the song as well as the film. It’s a film very very close to my heart.”