Dulquer Salmaan, Aditi Rao Hydari and Kajal Aggarwal finish shooting for 'Hey Sinamika'

The film is directed by choreographer Brinda Gopal.

Dulquer Salmaan and Aditi Rao Hydari have teamed up for the upcoming Tamil film Hey Sinamika. The film will mark the directorial debut of south Indian choreographer Brinda Gopal and also stars Kajal Aggarwal. The shooting of the film, which had resumed recently after the lockdown, has been wrapped up, and Aditi put up a heartfelt post on her experience working with Brinda and the team.

Aditi took to her social media and wrote, “There is a reason everyone loves Brinda master so much. Choreographer, director, daughter, sister, friend, wife, mother... and most importantly ALL heart with super human efficiency (she will not leave you till she gets her shot! ) Thank you for being you and thank you for choosing me. Love you Brinda master. It’s a Wrap!#HeySinamika,"

Kajal Aggarwal also took to Twitter to thank the team. She wrote, "It’s been a pleasure working on #HeySinamika very rarely do we find a team that share work ethic, equilibrium and passion, alike. Thanks to each and everyone for the beautiful energy and assistance through the making of this film. @brindagopal you’ve created a film that’s next … Level! I can’t wait for all to watch it. @dulQuer @aditiraohydari such a joy working with the both of you. Here’s to wonderful times gone by and creating a lot more magic together."

The film's title, Hey Sinamika, is inspired by the track Aye Sinamika from Mani Ratnam's 2015 film OK Kanmani which had Dulquer playing the male lead.

Hey Sinamika is being produced by Jio Studios, marking the production company’s first Tamil production venture. The film also stars senior actors like K Bhagyaraj, Kushbu Sundar and Suhasini Mani Ratnam. Lyricist Madhan Karky has penned the story, screenplay, dialogues, and lyrics for Aye Sinamika. Govind Vasantha is composing the music for the film, and Preetha Jayaraman has been roped in to handle the camera.

Dulquer, who is considered to be one of the most bankable stars in tinsel town, has a slew of films coming up, including the Malayalam film Kurup, Tamil film Vaan and a Telugu film directed by Hanu Raghavapudi.

Aditi Rao Hydari was last seen in Nani's Telugu thriller V. She has joined the cast of the Tamil and Telugu bilingual film Mahasamudram, directed by Ajay Bhupathi of RX 100 fame, starring Shrawanand, Siddharth and Anu Emmanuel.

