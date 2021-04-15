Popular Mollywood actor Dulquer took fans by surprise when he announced that he has turned singer for his upcoming Tamil film Hey Sinamika. Although the actor has sung a few songs in Malayalam, he will be lending his voice for a Tamil song for the first time. Dulquer took to Instagram on Wednesday to share the news with fans.

Sharing photos taken at the recording studio, Dulquer said that he is grateful to get this opportunity. He also credited composer Govind and lyricist Madhan Karky for making the track special. Adding that the film is very memorable for him, Dulquer wrote on Instagram, “got my Vishu Kani and Kaineettam from someone I consider one of my gurus. My dearest Brinda master. Happy Vishu Everyone !Sang for the first time in tamizh for our beloved film #HeySinamika !! It’s a super cool and fun track ! Govind’s epic music, Madan sirs soulful lyrics & Brinda masters brilliant direction and choreo ! Truly blessed to get a song like this. Cannot wait for you all to watch the song as well as the film. It’s a film very very close to my heart.”