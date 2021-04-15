Become a Member

Dulquer Salmaan is seen recording a song in a studio Instagram/Dulquer Salmaan
TNM Staff

Popular Mollywood actor Dulquer took fans by surprise when he announced that he has turned singer for his upcoming Tamil film Hey Sinamika. Although the actor has sung a few songs in Malayalam, he will be lending his voice for a Tamil song for the first time. Dulquer took to Instagram on Wednesday to share the news with fans.  

Sharing photos taken at the recording studio, Dulquer said that he is grateful to get this opportunity. He also credited composer Govind and lyricist Madhan Karky for making the track special. Adding that the film is very memorable for him, Dulquer wrote on Instagram, “got my Vishu Kani and Kaineettam from someone I consider one of my gurus. My dearest Brinda master. Happy Vishu Everyone !Sang for the first time in tamizh for our beloved film #HeySinamika !! It’s a super cool and fun track ! Govind’s epic music, Madan sirs soulful lyrics & Brinda masters brilliant direction and choreo ! Truly blessed to get a song like this. Cannot wait for you all to watch the song as well as the film. It’s a film very very close to my heart.” 

‘Chundari Penne’ from Charlie, ‘Comrade Anthem’ from Dear Comrade and ‘Vaanam Thilathilakkanu’ from Comrade in America, among others are some of the popular songs sung by Dulquer.  

Upcoming Kollywood movie Hey Sinamika is directed by award-winning choreographer Brindha. The movie marks the directorial debut of the choreographer turned filmmaker. Bankrolled by Jio Studios and Global One Studios, Hey Sinamika stars Dulquer Salmaan, Kajal Aggarwal and Aditi Rao Hydari in the lead roles. The film is likely to hit the big screens later this year. The film has cinematography by Preetha Jayaraman, who is the niece of popular cinematographer PC Sreeram. 

The film tracks the journey of a couple, played by Dulquer and Aditi, exploring how Aditi gets tired of her stay-at-home husband and plans to get separated five years into their marriage.  

 

