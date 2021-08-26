Hero Electric ties up with bike rental startup Bykemania for last-mile connectivity

Hero Electric will deliver 5000 electric vehicles to Bykemania, who also organised a Freedom ride in the city to mark the occasion.

Hero Electric on Tuesday, August 24 announced its partnership with Bengaluru-based two-wheeler bike rental startup Bykemania to provide last-mile connectivity for consumers and businesses. Hero Electric said it will deliver 5,000 electric vehicles (EVs), Nyx-HX, a work horse from the ‘City-Speed’ category, to Bykemania for its VOLARIS program, which is said to have garnered high interest from wealth advisors.

VOLARIS, a wealth creation model, has been created by Bykemania to keep up with growing demand, the company said. It added that through this, even small ticket investors will be able to own and lease EVs to Bykemania on a revenue share basis. Hero said it will also provide service support through its 700+ dealer network along with a dedicated relationship manager.

According to Hero Electric, its two-wheelers ensure low running cost, high load-carrying capability, intercity range, and various other customisable features for its clients.

Bykemania said it has a registered customer base of 500,000+ and has generated more than 100,000 subscriptions so far through its consumer app and operates across Bengaluru, Delhi, Bhubaneswar and Kolkata. Bykemania, on the occasion of the handover of these bikes from Hero Electric, also organised a Freedom ride to highlight the vision of freedom from pollution and transformation to EVs in Bengaluru.

“Rapidly increasing fuel prices and alarming pollution rates have left the Indian commuter helpless. Electric Vehicles have therefore become the need of the hour. Addressing this consumer pain-point at scale is Bykemania, a two-wheeler bike rental startup that caters to the modern mobility needs of the new-age eco-conscious consumers and businesses,” the company said in a statement.

Through this collaboration, Hero and Bykemania said they have moved a step closer towards making the country greener and to be the best in ‘Zero Pollution’ transportation in the country.

Speaking on the partnership, Sohinder Gill, CEO, Hero Electric said, “Over the last few years, intracity transportation has become crucial as doorstep deliveries have increased manifold. The lower total cost of ownership and operating costs have made EVs more attractive for the intra-city cargo segment. Bykemania has created a unique tech-enabled platform with a strong track record for leasing two-wheeler vehicles. This makes it a win-win situation in last-mile connectivity, which is the main motivation behind the tie-up with Bykemania.”

“Our biggest challenge was to identify the right product that can withstand the road, environmental, and usage conditions without compromising on key performance metrics. Our partnership with Hero Electric is a massive step forward in this direction, as our users now have access to high quality yet affordable two-wheelers,” said Subham Krishna, Founder, Bykemania.