#HerMindMatters Redefining mental health for new moms going back to work

The mental health workshop for women is being held in Chennai Sunday.

Health Mental Health

While the focus on mental health has improved over the years, womens’ mental remains a largely unaddressed aspect of the conversation. Given this, it almost goes without being said that the mental health needs of new mothers returning to the workplace remains vastly unaddressed.

In an effort to shed light on this topic, a group of mental health advocates in Chennai are coming together to begin addressing the issue.

In a four-hour interactive session, individuals will have the opportunity to learn more about the negative impacts to ones’ mental health and the various ways in which you can be at the forefront of the discussion to better improve our understanding of women and their mental health.

The workshop is divided into the following three sessions: Moving Through Career Uncertainty and Failing Excellently at it, A DIY Mindfulness Workshop and a A Holistic Plan of Action for 2020 with Community Voices.

Panelists who will be a part of the sessions include Kirthi Jayakumar - Founder of Gender Security Project, Bhairavi Prakash - Founder of Mitra Foundation, Komal Porecha- Author, Journalist and Founder of Komal Porecha Associates and Anita Geofrey - Business Analyst ThoughtWorks.

"Bring your questions and work in a small group with your peers to receive encouragement and inspiration while co-designing an action plan that connects your future goals with resources and support that are a good fit for your unique needs and experiences," says Jinal Patel Co-Founder Wsquare, India's First Co-Working & Incubation Centre for Women. Wsquare has brought together a community of scores of women entrepreneurs, aspirants, returnees and more with the focus of bringing women back to work.

The event will take place on Sunday January 26 between 2 and 6 pm at The Novotel, OMR, Chennai.