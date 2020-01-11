'In her eyes one sees strength of JNU's fight': Pinarayi after meeting Aishe Ghosh

Extending his support to Aishe in the fight for justice, Pinarayi gifted ‘Halla Bol, the Death and Life of Safdar Hashmi’, a book written by Sudhanva Deshpande.

news Politics

Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) Students’ Union President Aishe Ghosh met Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan at Kerala House in New Delhi on Saturday.

Aishe Ghosh had been injured when masked assailants entered the JNU campus and attacked students and teachers on Sunday night.

She met Pinarayi on Saturday morning while returning from All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), where she had gone for medical examination. State envoy in Delhi, A Sampath was also present.

“JNU has been on a iconic fight of resistance against the cavalier attitude of the Sang Parivar. Parivar had unleashed attack in the campus. The futile hope of the Sangh Parivar is to finish off the resistance of the campus by muscle power,” the CM said in a Facebook post on meeting the students’ leader.

The post further reads, “The campus has shown a relentless fighting spirit. The iconic fight has been led by Aishe Ghosh, the JNUSU President and SFI leader. She has come back to lead the fight with a fractured head. I gave her Halla Bol, the Death and Life of Safdar Hashmi, a book written by Sudhanva Deshpande. In her eyes, the strength of JNU’s fight is visible. All wishes in the fight for justice.”

Met the JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh (@aishe_ghosh). Expressed our solidarity to the students who are fighting for justice. Enquired about the condition of injured students. We believe in their resolve. Their fight will not go in vain. pic.twitter.com/X2g8t42Eqk — Pinarayi Vijayan (@vijayanpinarayi) January 11, 2020

According to reports, the CM asked her details about the vandalism and said that this is a usual style of the RSS to attack people by targeting their head and legs.

Aishe thanked the state government and the people of Kerala for the support extended to the JNU protest.

SFI central secretariat member Nidheesh Narayanan and Nikhil, a student, who were injured in the attack on the campus, accompanied Aishe.

Kerala, which has been on a consistent fight against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), was quick to extend support to the JNU students. The state that has seen several unique protests against the CAA, organised protests against the violence at the JNU campus too, with placards displaying the picture of Aishe Ghosh, bleeding profusely from the head.

Also Read: Violence in JNU, masked mob attacks students and teachers

‘Modi govt trying to destroy higher education’: Kerala protests against JNU violence