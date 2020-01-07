‘Modi govt trying to destroy higher education’: Kerala protests against JNU violence

Protest

We the People, a forum to protect the constitution, KSU and students of Maharaja’s College organised separate protests.

Kerala on Monday witnessed protests against the violence on Jawaharlal Nehru University campus.

We the People, a forum formed to protect the constitution, organised a protest march from Gandhi Park to Statue in the city in Thiruvananthapuram on Monday evening.

The protest raised slogans against fascism and freedom from fascist and anti-constitutional forces. We the People had organised 'With Constitution’ — a mass event in Thiruvananthapuram in January 2019, in the wake of the protests against implementing Supreme Court order allowing women of all ages to offer prayers at Sabarimala temple.

"Modi government has been telling nothing but lies. The government now has been trying to destroy the higher education institutions in the country, we should consistently challenge this," academic J Devika, who spoke at the protest said.

Writer and historian ML Johnny said that the first Modi government had created a false image of good governance and now they are hitting the heads of people so that they lose their ability to think. "Even during Emergency, people were tortured by rolling a rod through their thighs, but people now are being hit on the head," he said.

In Ernakulam, the protest march by KSU district unit was held from Law College premises to BSNL office. In a demonstration of their anger against the attack on JNU students, KSU members hit Union Home Minister Amit Shah's effigy with a broom, demanding his resignation for the brutal attack on students allegedly by members of the ABVP.

Students of Maharaja's College in Kochi also registered their protest against the assault on students of JNU.

AISF, students' wing of the CPI, has called for an education strike on Tuesday.