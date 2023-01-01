Hebbal flyover expansion project begins in Bengaluru

The expansion will include a three-lane overpass road from Airport Road towards Bengaluru and a three-lane underpass on the Yeshwantpur-KR Puram route.

The Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) has begun work on the expansion of the Hebbal flyover, which was halted in April 2019. On Sunday, January 1, BDA Chairman SR Vishwanath performed the Bhumi Puja ceremony to mark the start of the project. The expansion will include a three-lane overpass road from the Airport Road towards Bengaluru and a three-lane underpass on the Yeshwantpur-KR Puram route and is expected to alleviate traffic on the flyover.

Speaking at the ceremony, Vishwanath said that the project, which has a total cost of Rs 225 crore, has received the necessary funding. He said, “The first phase of work has begun at an estimated cost of Rs 80 crore.” He further stated that the project was initially slated for completion within 26 months but has been given to a contractor with a deadline of one year.

“The work on the second phase of the project, which will involve the construction of a flyover from KR Puram to the Nagawara road and the removal of the existing loop connecting KR Puram and Nagawara, is set to begin by the end of next month,” he said.

Bengaluru North MP and former Chief Minister DV Sadananda Gowda noted that the Hebbal junction, located in his constituency, suffers from heavy traffic congestion and causes problems for motorists. He welcomed the expansion of the overpass by the BDA and emphasised the importance of completing the work without delay to benefit the public.

