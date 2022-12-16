Bengaluruâ€™s Hebbal flyover revamp to resume after three years

The BDA got the go-ahead from BMRCL after it agreed to revert to its original plan of carrying out infrastructure works only on the first level of the flyover.

More than three years after it was completely stalled in April 2019, revamp work on the congested Hebbal flyover in Bengaluru by the Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) is set to resume. The BDA got the go-ahead from the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) on Wednesday, December 14, after it agreed to revert to its original plan of carrying out infrastructure works only on the first level of the flyover and avoid construction on the second level.

A BDA official told the New Indian Express that two lanes will be built in the direction from the airport towards the city only on the first level along with an underpass. The official added that people entering the city from the airport, who face huge congestion at the Hebbal flyover presently as well as those coming from Yelahanka, Doddaballapur, Jakkur, Doddaballapur, Gauribidanur, Sahakar Nagar, Coffee Board Layout and surrounding areas will benefit from this move.

BMRCL had asked the BDA to stop work on the flyover in 2019 in view of the new structures that were likely to pose problems for its two separate Metro lines which would pass above and beyond the flyover, the report says. The stateâ€™s High Powered Committee conducted two meetings this year on April 28 and September 12 with all agencies concerned to arrive at a solution.

The order issued by BMRCL states that all the structures, including widening of the existing flyover and loops and ramps for different directions, should be provided only at Level-1, below or at the end of the existing flyover, and the proposed underpass should be planned taking into consideration the alignment and piers of Phase-3 Metro, according to the report.

Earlier in November, the Bengaluru Traffic Police had implemented major changes in vehicular movement in a bid to ease traffic near the Hebbal flyover. Bengaluru police had issued a traffic advisory stating that the movement of all types of goods vehicles will be banned from 8.30 am to 10.30 am from Sadahalli gate to Hebbal flyover, starting from November 18. This move came after newly appointed Special Commissioner (Traffic) MA Saleem asked road users to suggest practical solutions.

