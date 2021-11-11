Heavy rains lash Chennai: Water being released from reservoirs

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted more rains for November 11 as the depression in the Bay of Bengal is set to cross north Tamil Nadu in the evening.

news Chennai rains

Chennai witnessed heavy rains on the evening of Wednesday, November 10, as a well marked low pressure area over the Bay of Bengal concentrated into a depression, which is likely to cross the coast by November 11 evening. The weather system is likely to cross north Tamil Nadu and adjoining south Andhra Pradesh coasts between Karaikal and Sriharikota, close to the north of Puducherry by November 11 evening, a fresh update of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

As of 5.30 am on Thursday, data showed that Ennore port saw the highest rainfall at 175 mm, while areas like Nungambakkam and Meenambakkam received 140.5 mm and 102 mm respectively. Areas like MRC Nagar received 136 mm of rainfall while the figure for Taramani was 124 mm. Water was also being released from reservoirs in Chennai. As of 6 am, many reservoirs were seeing heavy inflows. The Red Hills reservoir was seeing an inflow of 10690 cusecs and a discharge of 2218 cusecs, while the respective figures for the Cholavaram reservoir were 6737 cusecs and 2015 cusecs. In Chembarambakkam, officials said that there was an inflow of 5,240 cusecs and a discharge of 2,151 cusecs.In the poondi reservoir, there was an inflow of 7,973 cusecs and a discharge of 5,195 cusecs.

A press note by the Greater Chennai Traffic Police issued at 6 am on Thursday said that several roads and subways had been closed due to water logging. This included the KK Nagar to Raja Mannar Salai road, the Mylapore to Sivaswamy Salai road, the EVR Salai to Gandhi Irwin to Nair Point and Sembium to Jawahar Nagar road among others. “On Perambur Barracks Road near Astapujam road due to road cave-in, MTC buses from Doveton towards Pulianthope are diverted at Doveton to take the route via Bricklin Road, Strahans Road and proceed further,” the press note added.

Power supply was also affected as officials said that several houses in Perambur, West Mambalam, T Nagar, KK Nagar, Vyasarpadu and parts of Velachery lost electricity due to the heavy rainfall overnight.

Trains were also affected due to the rainfall. Taking to Twitter, the Divisional Railway Manager, Chennai, Southern Railway said, “Dear passengers, due to waterlogging of tracks at Avadi and Ambattur, most of the services from MAS to Tiruvallur have been suspended. There are delays on the north side towards Gummidipoondi due to heavy rains between Tiruvottiyur and Korukkupet. Please plan travel accordingly.”

“Dear passengers, all services from Madras Beach towards Tambaram and Chengalpattu are running as per the Sunday schedule. We are constantly monitoring the situation and will constantly update you regarding any further disruption of train services. We request your kind cooperation,” the official added.

Dear passengers, due to waterlogging of tracks at Avadi and Ambattur, most of the services from MAS to Tiruvallur have been suspended. There are delays on the north side towards Gummidipoondi due to heavy rains between Tiruvottiyur and Korukkupet. Please plan travel accordingly. — DRM Chennai (@DrmChennai) November 11, 2021

Meanwhile, a bulletin by the IMD stated that on November 11, thunderstorms with heavy to very heavy rains were likely to occur at isolated places over Thiruvallur, Chennai, Chengalpattu and Kanchipuram districts while thunderstorms with moderate rains were likely to occur over Cuddalore, Kallakurichi, Villupuram, Ranipet, Vellore, Thiruvannamalai, Kanyakumari, Tirunelveli and Tenkasi districts besides parts of Puducherry.

Announcing the expected formation of the depression, the IMD bulletin said the well marked low pressure area over central parts of south Bay of Bengal moved west-northwestwards and concentrated into a depression on Wednesday evening. It lay about 430 kilometers east-southeast of Chennai and 420 km east-southeast of Puducherry, as of Wednesday night.

With PTI inputs