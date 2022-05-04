Heavy rains lash Andhra Pradesh, to continue till May 5

Many parts of the state witnessed rains and thunderstorms on the morning of May 4, including parts of Palnadu, Konaseema, Visakhapatnam, Nellore, Chittoor and Tirupati districts.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said that Andhra Pradesh is likely to witness heavy rains in the south coastal districts and Rayalaseema, from the afternoon of Wednesday, May 4, till Thursday morning. As per the old district division, Krishna, Guntur, Prakasam and Nellore fall under south coastal Andhra Pradesh, while Rayalaseema comprises Chittoor, Kadapa, Anantapur and Kurnool. Many parts of the state witnessed moderate to heavy rain along with thunderstorms on Wednesday morning, including parts of Palnadu, Konaseema, Visakhapatnam, Nellore, Chittoor and Tirupati districts.

In its weather warning, the IMD said that heavy rainfall is likely to occur at isolated places over south coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema from 1 am on May 4 to 8.30 am on May 5. Thunderstorms accompanied with lightning and gusty winds (with a speed of 30-40 kmph) are likely to occur at a few places throughout the state on May 4 and 5, and in some places in Rayalaseema on May 6, the IMD alert said.

A cyclonic circulation over the South Andaman sea and the neighbouring region, extending up to mid-tropospheric levels, IMD Amaravati said. Under its influence, a low-pressure area is likely to form over the same region around May 6, which is likely to move northwestwards and intensify gradually into a depression during the subsequent 48 hours, it added.

In neighbouring Telangana too, heavy rains lashed Hyderabad and other parts of the state on Wednesday, bringing much-needed respite to residents from the sweltering heat. Downpours were seen at isolated places in Mancherial, Jagtial, Yadadri-Bhongir, Medchal-Malkajgiri and other districts, the IMD said in its daily weather report of Telangana. Rain occurred at many places over the state early on Wednesday morning, it said.

Luxettipet in Mancherial district received 9 cm of rainfall, followed by Dharmapuri in Jagtial district with 8 cm of rain. However, the rainfall caused misery to the farmers of Jagtial, Nalgonda, Siddipet and other districts as it soaked the harvest ready paddy on the fields and harvested stock kept at market yards.

In Hyderabad, waterlogging and inundation were reported from several localities, including Amberpet, Kukatpally, Malkajgiri and Musheerabad and the old city. Trees were uprooted in some places. The Disaster Response Force (DRF) personnel of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) worked to clear stagnated water and fallen trees.

With PTI inputs

