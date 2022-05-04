Hyderabad wakes up to sudden thundershowers, heavy rainfall

According to GHMC data, some areas in Hyderabad saw an unprecedented rainfall of 72.8 mm (7 cm) in one hour.

Hyderabad woke up to sudden thundershowers and heavy rains on Wednesday, May 4, bringing much-needed respite amid soaring temperatures in the city. Parts of the city saw an unprecedented rainfall of 72.8 mm in one hour, and after the sudden downpour, many areas saw waterlogging and minor inundation.

Trees have also fallen in many areas, reports say, and many residents have alleged that civic officials have not reached the spot to clear the waterlogged streets. In one area, staff employees of a private hospital were seen trying to push out the water that had collected inside their premises. In other areas, police officials were seen trying to push the rainwater off the streets. Many areas witnessed power cuts as well, due to the sudden downpour.

According to Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) data, Seethapalmandi Kindi and Basti Community Hall in Maredpally in Hyderabad recorded the most amount of rainfall, with 72.8 mm rains, followed by Bansilalpet in Musheerabad. West Maredpally saw 61.8 mm and Alway saw 59.3 mm of rains. Many other areas like Asifnagar, Secunderabad, Nampally and Malkajgiri witnessed rainfall north of 40 mm. According to weather bloggers, this rain was recorded in just one around, between 5 am and 6 am on Wednesday.

The temperature in the city dropped due to the rains, much to the relief of citizens in Hyderabad who have been facing sweltering summers over the past few days. The maximum temperature in Hyderabad has been over 40ÂºC, and due to the rains, the average temperature was around 22ÂºC around 9 am on Wednesday.

This is one of the Powerful THUNDERSTORM one has ever seen around #Hyderabad City till date in the last 2 years. It Poured Crazily with STRONG LIGHTNINGS and Scary Thunders for around 1 hour in the city with highest at Maredpally 73 mm. @HiHyderabad pic.twitter.com/zPIKe3skL5 â€” Andhra Pradesh Weatherman (@APWeatherman96) May 4, 2022

On Tuesday, the state of Telangana reported an average maximum temperature of 40ÂºC and above in most places, with Nalgonda recording the highest temperature at 43.5ÂºC.

The rains in Hyderabad comes even as the heatwave in northwest and central India is abating, except for isolated pockets of northwest Rajasthan and south Haryana. No heatwave was recorded over the country on Tuesday, even as the maximum temperature did not cross 45ÂºC anywhere.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said maximum temperatures further fell by 2-4 degrees Celsius over Rajasthan, Punjab, Delhi, and Haryana during the past 24 hours, while also predicting no heatwave conditions are likely over most parts of northwest, central, and east India during next five days.