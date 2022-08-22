Heavy rains expected in parts of Tamil Nadu on Aug 23, 24

The maximum temperature is expected to be between 35 to 36 degrees Celsius in Tamil Nadu during the next two days.

news Weather

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rains over some areas of Tamil Nadu and adjoining Puducherry, as well as some districts adjacent to Western Ghats from Tuesday, August 23. Weather officials also said that a few areas of the state have chances of light to heavy rains with thunderstorms from Sunday onwards till Monday evening.

The IMD predicts that an increase in the intensity of rainfall is expected on Tuesday and Wednesday in some districts of Tamil Nadu and parts of Puducherry when the deep depression in the Bay of Bengal comes near the Tamil Nadu coast.

It has forecast isolated heavy rains in Coimbatore, Theni, Tiruppur, and some more districts on Tuesday and Wednesday. The other parts of the state may have chances of light to moderate rain during these days.

Earlier, the IMD had said that a Low Pressure Area, that was formed on August 18, concentrated into a depression over the northwest and adjoining the northeast Bay of Bengal at 5:30 am on August 19, and this was likely to bring heavy rainfall in several parts of India over the next few days.

The IMD added that subdued rainfall over southern parts of the Peninsula is likely to continue up till August 25.

On Saturday, a 100-metre concrete structure on Kodiveri Dam was washed away due to heavy rainfall in Erode district of Tamil Nadu. The concrete structure was constructed at a cost of Rs 2.65 crore during the previous AIADMK government, as per a report in India Today.

With IANS inputs