Heavy rains continue to batter Karnataka: Rivers in spate, farmlands destroyed

In Yadgir district, a central team that was visiting to assess rain-related damages were met by several emotional farmers who were devastated by the damage caused by rains.

news Rains

The flood-like situation continues to threaten lives and property in several parts of Karnataka that have been ravaged by torrential rains over the last few days. Many rivers, rivulets, and streams were in spate on Friday, September 9 as water was released from the Tungabhadra Dam, sources told PTI. In Karnatakaâ€™s Chitradurga district, rising water levels trapped five farmers on an island in Koluru village. The farmers had gone to the fields to remove the pump set, when water levels suddenly rose and marooned them on the islet. However, soon afterwards, other residents of the village informed the police, who sent a team from the fire and emergency services. The police rescued the five farmers and brought them to safety.

In another incident, a bridge was submerged in Vijayapura district. The bridge, over the Sogli rivulet, connected Sogli with Mookihal in Talikoti taluk, and local residents who visited the spot said that the bridge may not withstand the heavy flow of water in the rivulet.

The rains have also destroyed swathes of farmland, and in Bagalkote district, farmers reported that several acres of onion farms were submerged in the flood waters, destroying them. In Yadgir district, a central team that was visiting to assess rain-related damages and prepare a report were met by several emotional farmers who were devastated by the damage caused by rains.

On September 8, the India Meteorological Department issued a notice saying that all southern states will witness heavy rainfall over the next four days. Rayalaseema will likely receive rainfall between September 7 and September 9; Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam and South Interior Karnataka from September 7 and September 10; and there will be heavy rainfall over Telangana, Coastal and North Interior Karnataka, Kerala and Mahe till September 12.

Isolated very heavy rainfall has also been predicted over Coastal Karnataka during September 7 and September 9, over South Interior Karnataka on September 8 and over North Interior Karnataka on September 9 and September 10.

Read: Heavy rainfall likely in all southern states over next four days: IMD