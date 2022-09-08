Heavy rainfall likely in all southern states over next four days: IMD

Lakshadweep might also receive widespread rainfall with isolated heavy falls and thunderstorms or lightning.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD), on September 8, issued a notice regarding formation of a low pressure area over west central and east central Bay of Bengal. The monsoon trough runs south of its normal position, thereby moving the cyclonic circulation from south interior Karnataka and neighbouring areas to Interior Karnataka, the IMD said in its notice.

The department has further said that all southern states and Lakshadweep might receive widespread rainfall with isolated heavy falls and thunderstorms or lightning. Rayalaseema will likely receive rainfall between September 7 and September 9; Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam and South Interior Karnataka from September 7 and September 10; and there will be heavy rainfall over Telangana, Coastal and North Interior Karnataka, Kerala and Mahe till September 12.

Isolated very heavy rainfall has also been predicted over Kerala and Mahe on September 8, over Coastal Karnataka during September 7 and September 9, over South Interior Karnataka on September 8, over North Interior Karnataka on September 9 and September 10 and Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam and Telangana during September 8 and September 10.

IMD has also issued a warning of high wind speeds for coastal areas of north Andhra Pradesh from September 8 to September 10. The weather in this region will likely be squally with wind speed of 45-55 kmph gusting to 65 kmph. Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea and those who have gone into the sea, have been advised to return back to the coast immediately.