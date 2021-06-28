Heavy rainfall warning for Hyderabad, IMD issues five-day alert

The state is expected to witness light to moderate rain and thunderstorms, and IMD has suggested restricted movement for the next five days.

As the southwest monsoon continues to be active over the state of Telangana, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert (heavy rainfall), in the state till Saturday, July 3. As per the weather forecast, the state is expected to witness light to moderate rain and thunderstorms for the next five days.

On June 28, isolated places in Adilabad, Komaram Bheem, Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Siddipet, Yadari, Bhuvangiri, Medchal Malkajgiri, Vikarabad, Sangareddy, Medak, Kamareddy, are very likely to receive heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning.

The IMD forecast indicates that the downpour is likely to cause waterlogging in many parts of the low-lying areas of the state, along with drainage clogging, crop damage, disruption of railway and road transport for a few hours, creating electricity, and several other social disturbances. The IMD has suggested restricted movement during this time. If required, the necessary advisory will be issued by the Municipal corporation for displaying the warning and taking appropriate action to clear the water. The road, rail, and traffic departments may issue necessary advisory for traffic regulation. The State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) and the response force may be instructed to take the required action as well.

The synoptic report shows a cyclonic circulation over coastal Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and their neighbouring regions. Addressing the media, Dr K Naga Ratna, the director of IMD, Hyderabad said, “In the past 24 hours under the influence of upper air cyclonic circulation of the coastal Andhra Pradesh, Telangana has witnessed light rainfall over many places, moderate rainfall at few places and heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places.”

According to the local forecast for Hyderabad, the city is likely to witness light to moderate rains and a cloudy sky and has recorded a maximum temperature of 29.6 degrees Celsius and a minimum temperature of 25.3 degrees Celsius. The highest maximum temperature recorded is 35.3 degrees Celsius in Adilabad and the lowest minimum temperature is 22 degrees Celsius in Nalgonda.

