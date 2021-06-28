Four new link roads connecting the IT corridor in Hyderabad to various parts of the city were opened to the public on Monday, June 28. The link roads were inaugurated by the Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) Minister KT Rama Rao who said these link roads will help reduce traffic congestions within the city.

The link roads are expected to reduce traffic congestion from JNTU to Hitech City Road. It's also expected to improve connectivity from Miyapur, Sardar Patel Nagar, Vasanth Nagar and KPHB phase 6 to Hitech City Road and Hafeezpet Road.

The Minister on Sunday tweeted about the four new link roads. The link roads connect Vasanth Nagar to NAC (0.75 km), IDPL Employees Colony to Srila Park Pride (0.46 km), Novotel to RTA Office (0.6 km), JV Hills Park to Masjid Banda (1.01 km) and ISB Road to ORR (1.94 km). The roads were opened for public use on Monday.

Ministers @KTRTRS & @SabithaindraTRS inaugurated the newly laid link roads in Hyderabad. MLA @GandhiArekapudi, MLC Mahender Reddy participated. pic.twitter.com/uwkjQtplHY â€” Minister for IT, Industries, MA & UD, Telangana (@MinisterKTR) June 28, 2021

The roads were built as part of infrastructure development projects undertaken as part of the Strategic Road Development Plan (SRDP) at a cost of Rs 6,000 crore. The Hyderabad Road Development Corporation Limited (HRDCL) is developing 22 link roads at a cost of Rs 313.65 crore.

The newly opened link road from Nizampet crossroads to Hitex Junction was built at a cost of Rs 7.41 crore. The road connects Nizampet X road to Vasanth Nagar, Mahindra Ashvita- a housing society and the NAC compound to Kondapur Golf Court.

The link road from Miyapur Metro Depot to Kondapur Masjid Junction has been developed at a cost of Rs 2.87 crore. This stretch begins from NH-65 near the Water Board office connecting to IDPL Employees Colony, Novotel Hotel road circle to the Kondapur Masjid Junction.

The 600-meter link road from Novotel Hotel road to the RTA office costs Rs 5.58 crore and improves access to Hitech City MMTS.

The JV Hills Park to Masjid Banda Road link road cost Rs 7.574 crore. The link road is expected to help people living in Madhava Hills Estate, Prabhupada Layout and Sri Maruthi Nagar to directly reach Gachibowli via Masjid Banda Road.