Heavy rainfall predicted over parts of Tamil Nadu, Chennai to see moderate showers

Chennai district is also expected to receive isolated showers during the day, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

The Tamil Nadu regional centre of the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy to very heavy rains in the districts of Nilgiris and Coimbatore on Thursday and Friday, September 1 and 2. On these days, light to moderate rainfall with lightning and thunderstorms in many parts of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry have also been predicted.

Thunderstorms with light rain are likely to occur in some parts of Tamil Nadu during the next 24 hours. The weather department also predicted squally weather with wind speed reaching 40-50 km per hour over Camorin area, Gulf of Mannar, and the adjoining Tamil Nadu coast. It has also warned fishermen to not venture into the seas during this period. Heavy to very heavy rains are predicted in districts of Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Theni, Erode, Salem, Karur, Namakkal, and Tiruchirapalli on Thursday and Friday. Chennai district is also expected to receive isolated showers during the day.

With the Mettur reservoir being opened, water has gushed into many low-lying areas in Erode district including residences leading to the shifting of the inhabitants of these houses to relief camps opened in the district. More than 500 people are staying in relief camps spread across the district, the administration said. As the water discharge at Tamil Naduâ€™s Mettur dam increased, people living in the low-lying delta districts were alerted to move to safer places and not venture into water bodies on Tuesday, August 30. The discharge from the dam was increased to 1.30 lakh cusecs as the inflow from KR Sagar and Kabini reservoirs was increased to the same quantity. With the flow of water into the reservoir on an ascendancy, the discharge will be increased to 1.7 lakh cusec at any moment. This has prompted the district administration to caution people living in low-lying areas and on the banks of the river Cauvery to stay safe and move out from their houses.

(With IANS inputs)