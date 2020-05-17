Heavy rainfall in parts of TN, Chennai braces for heatwaves

Light to moderate rain is likely to occur at isolated places in western and coastal Tamil Nadu while dry weather is likely to prevail over the rest of the state until May 21.

While Tamil Nadu continues to sizzle with rising temperatures, some districts witnessed intense spells of rain on Sunday. Visuals of heavy gusts of wind uprooting a signal post in Coimbatore, and falling down like thick sheets in districts like Krishnagiri and Dharmapuri were shared on social media.

Gusty winds and rains in Chinna Peramanur, Dharmapuri



According to the bulletin issued by Regional Meteorological Centre, a thunderstorm with lightning is likely to occur at isolated places in Tamil Nadu on Sunday and Monday. Light to moderate rain is likely to occur at isolated places in western and coastal Tamil Nadu while dry weather is likely to prevail over the rest of the state until May 21. Heavy rainfall (7 – 11 cm) warning has been issued to Salem, Dharmapuri and Krishnagiri districts on Sunday. All three districts have recorded deficit rainfall between May 1 and 16.

Light to moderate rain has been predicted for districts like Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Kanyakumari, Thirunelveli, Tenkasi, Namakkal, Trichy, Perambalur, Thanjavur and Thiruvarur.

Earlier on Sunday, popular weather blogger Pradeep John wrote about Amphan cyclone that is most likely to make its crossing between North Odisha and Bengal-Bangladesh border (Sunderbans). As of Sunday afternoon, the cyclone lay at the central parts of South Bay of Bengal, about 960 km south of Paradip (Odisha). This is likely expected to intensify into an Extremely Severe Cyclonic Storm over the next 24-hours.

While Kerala is expected to see heavy rains from pull effect of the cyclone, he warned increasing mercury levels for Chennai. “We will be seeing 40+ for sure from Tuesday with interior parts of Chennai city crossing even 42 deg C. Even at night the dry winds will be pulled towards us. So even at night 10 pm we can see hot winds. Entire Coastal areas and nearby interiors will be sizzling hot. While Kovai, Tiruppur, Erode which were sizzling will see westerlies like monsoon winds which means they will not be hot. (sic)” he wrote.

Beginning Monday, districts like Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Chengalpet, Cuddalore, Nagapattinam, Ariyalur, Perambalur, Villupuram, Vellore, Tiruvannamalai and Kallakuruchi might experience possible heat waves.