Heavy motor vehicles banned on Bengaluruâ€™s Peenya flyover at night

The flyover had been closed for two months for repair, which caused massive snarls in the area, and was reopened for traffic around a month ago.

news Transport

The Bengaluru traffic police have banned the movement of heavy motor vehicles on the Peenya flyover at night â€” between 12 am and 5 am â€” as the police have found it difficult to control the heavy vehicles travelling at high speeds. The flyover, which has been undergoing repairs, was closed from December 25, 2021, to February 15, 2022, and had caused massive traffic snarls in the area. Though the repairs were not completed fully, some lighter vehicles were allowed to use the flyover to ease the traffic situation.

In a release, the Bengaluru traffic police said that while traffic is manageable during the day, it can be a difficult task at night since heavy motor vehicles move much faster. The note adds that the police officials deployed at the spot are also at risk as these heavy vehicles travel at high speeds at night. Moreover, two gantries have been damaged because these vehicles hit the bars of the up and down ramps of the flyover, the police note said.

To prevent this, while heavy motor vehicles can use the flyover during the day, they cannot ply on the flyover at night between 12 am and 5 am.

The police have also issued diversions and alternate routes in view of the new announcement. Heavy motor vehicles can take the service road from Kennametal junction to Sri Sivakumara Swamiji bridge junction through 8th Mile, Dasarahalli, Jalahalli Cross, Peenya Police Station Circle and reach Goraguntepalya via the SRS Junction. To come from Goraguntepalya to SRS junction, the vehicles can use the service road, and cross through Peenya Police Station Circle, Jalahalli Cross, Dasarahalli, and 8th Mile.

Arrangements have been made for vehicles using Goreguntepalya flyover to use Outer Ring Road (ORR) and those entering Bengaluru from Tumakuru can use NICE road near Madavara side.

