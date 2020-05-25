Heatwave warning for Telangana and Andhra extended until May 29: IMD

Parts of Hyderabad continued to see temperatures hover around 44 degree Celsius on Sunday.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has extended the heatwave warning for Telangana and Andhra Pradesh and said that the high temperatures are likely to remain until May 29.

The IMD said that on May 25, north coastal Andhra, south coastal Andhra and the Rayalaseema region will witness a heatwave, while on May 26, 27 and 28, thunderstorm and lightning could occur at isolated places.

In Telangana, the IMD said that 'severe heat wave conditions' would be seen at isolated pockets in the districts of Adilabad, Komaram Bheem, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Jagtial, Mancherial, Rajanna Sircilla, Peddapalli, Karimnagar, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Mulugu, Mahbubabad, Bhadadri Kothagudem, Warangal Urban and Rural, Khammam, Nalgonda, Suryapet and Mahbubnagar. The alert will be in place till 8.30 am on May 29.

On Sunday, Jainad mandal in Adilabad district witnessed the highest temperature in Telangana at 46.3 degree Celsius, followed by Jannaram and Banswada in Mancherial and Kamareddy districts at 45.9 degree Celsius each. Parts of Nirmal, Jagtial, Karimnagar and Asifabad witnessed temperatures rise over 45 degree Celsius, according to data by the Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS).

In Hyderabad, the highest temperature was witnessed in the areas of Ramachandrapuram and Bandlaguda, which saw mercury shoot up to 44 degree Celsius. Parts of Uppal, Saidabad, Charminar and Quthbullapur witnessed temperatures of over 43.5 degree Celsius.

In Andhra Pradesh too, the temperature hovered over 40 degree Celsius in many parts of the state. While Vijayawada witnessed a maximum temperature of 41 degrees, the state's Rayalaseema saw temperatures rise the most.

Kurnool recorded the highest temperature in the region at 42.7 degrees followed by Kadapa at 42.4 degrees, Anantapur at 42.5 degrees and Tirupati in Chittoor district at 42 degrees.

Last week, IMD officials said that the present heatwave was a combination of the summer and the aftermath of Cyclone Amphan, which has dragged moisture out of the atmosphere, thereby causing the temperature to rise sharply.

