Heatwave across Telangana and Andhra, Hyderabad sizzles at 44 degrees

Hyderabad recorded a maximum temperature of 44.4 degree celsius in the areas of Quthbullapur and Bandlaguda.

news Weather

Temperatures soared across Telangana and Andhra Pradesh on Saturday with some areas in the Telugu states witnessing over 47 degree celsius, amid a heatwave warning issued by the Indian Meteorology Department (IMD).

The highest temperature of 47.2 degree celsius was recorded in Velgatoor mandal of Jagtial district in Telangana, followed by 47 degree celsius at Srirampur mandal of Peddapalli district, as per the Telangana state planning development society (TSPDS). About 20 mandals were reeling under heatwave conditions where temperatures rose above 45 degree celsius in the state on Saturday.

In Andhra Pradesh, Guntur district recorded a maximum temperature of 47 degree celsius, and Vijayawada, Ongole and Eluru recorded 46 degree celsius, as per the Andhra Pradesh State Planning Development Society (APSPDS)

Till May 25, heatwave conditions are likely to prevail as per the IMD warning in Telangana. The official note says that "Heatwave conditions likely to prevail over isolated pockets in the districts of Adilabad, Komaram Bheem, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Jagtial, Mancherial, Rajanna Sircilla, Peddapalli, Karimnagar, Jayashankar Bhupalapalli, Mulugu, Mahbubabad, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Warangal Urban and Rural, Khammam, Nalgonda and other districts of Telangana."

The warning also indicated that it is very likely to have thunderstorms accompanied with lightning and gusty winds (30 to 40kmph) at isolated places over Telangana.

Hyderabad recorded a maximum temperature of 44.4 degree celsius in areas of Quthbullapur and Bandlaguda. Several other places like Serilingampally, Marredpally, Musheerabad, Patancheruvu and other areas in the city also recorded a temperature beyond 43 degree celsius.

Meanwhile, in Andhra Pradesh too, the heatwave warning has been extended till May 25. "Heatwave conditions are very likely to prevail in isolated pockets of North Coastal Andhra Pradesh and South Coastal Andhra Pradesh," stated the note from IMD.

In a recent incident, high temperatures resulted in the burning of a high tension wire at Budameru Vanthena at Vijayawada.

Such is the impact of #heatwaves in #AndhraPradesh. An electric pole got burnt due to extreme temperatures.



#StayHomeStaySafe



Locals confirmed that it is at Budameru vanthena in #Vijayawada pic.twitter.com/8f7I2rYgbB â€” Rajeswari Parasa (@ParasaRajeswari) May 22, 2020

As earlier reported in TNM, IMD officials say that the present heatwave is a combination of the onset of summer and the aftermath of Cyclone Amphan.

"Cyclone Amphan has dragged the moisture from the atmosphere along its path over Bay of Bengal. Due to its impact, the aftermath effect is that temperatures have risen," said an IMD official.

Read: Heatwave hits Telugu states as scorching temperatures rise

In pictures: Cyclone Amphan leaves trail of devastation in Bengal